Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NFL roundup: Bills rout Ravens, who ​lose Lamar Jackson (thumb) to IR

Josh Allen set the franchise ​record for career touchdown passes and also rushed for ‌a ​score and the Buffalo Bills took advantage of multiple Baltimore quarterback injuries to notch a 36-10 victory over the Ravens on Sunday in Orchard Park, N.Y. Allen completed 21 of 34 for 289 ‌yards, two touchdowns and one interception as the Bills (6-1) won their third straight. His 11-yard scoring pass to DJ Moore with 12:18 left was the 259th of his career including postseason play, which broke the record set by Hall of Famer Jim Kelly. James Cook III rushed for ‌80 yards and a score.

Motor racing-Antonelli makes history as youngest F1 champion at 20 years old

A tearful Kimi Antonelli became Formula One's ‌youngest world champion at 20 years and 68 days old on Sunday when he finished third for Mercedes in a red-flagged and restarted Mexico City Grand Prix won by Red Bull's Max Verstappen. The first Italian champion since 1953 sobbed with joy over the team radio as he took the chequered flag at the high-altitude Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, with ⁠his overall ​lead now an unassailable 119 points.

Boxing-Paul ⁠to return against Doumbe in Dubai on Christmas Eve

Jake Paul will face former kickboxing world champion Cedric Doumbe in Dubai on December 24 in his first bout since ⁠a knockout loss to Anthony Joshua last year. Paul fractured his jaw in two places during the sixth-round stoppage defeat by Britain's former heavyweight champion in Miami last ​December and underwent multiple surgeries before announcing his return to the ring in October.

Tennis-Alcaraz says 2027 will be more than a ⁠two-horse race

Carlos Alcaraz expects the battle at the top of men's tennis to be more than a two-horse race with Jannik Sinner in 2027 after Alexander Zverev broke their ⁠stranglehold ​on the Grand Slams and Ben Shelton showed signs he could become part of the elite. Alcaraz split the four Grand Slams with Sinner in the 2024 and 2025 seasons, but injuries to the top two this year left the door open, with Zverev winning the ⁠French Open and US Open.

Ice hockey-AJ Products cuts world championship sponsorship following Russia ruling

AJ Products, the Swedish furniture company that has sponsored the Ice ⁠Hockey World Championship since 1989, ⁠will not sponsor next year's tournament after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) decided that Russia could participate in it, the company said on Monday. CAS ruled last week to allow Russia to compete in International Ice ‌Hockey Federation (IIHF) events again, overturning ‌the ruling body's decision to exclude Russian teams from its competitions since ​Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.