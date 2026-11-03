Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes western Colombia

‌A magnitude ​5.6 earthquake struck a large area of central and western Colombiain the early hours of Tuesday, ‌injuring at least one person and causing damage,authorities said.

Residents rushed out onto the streets when they felt the tremor in the department of Tolima, ‌video posted on social media showed. • The quake struck at a ‌depth of about 19 km (12 miles) at the town of Chaparral, according to the Colombian Geological Service

• One person was injured by a falling wall at a home ⁠in Chaparral, ​and part ⁠of a church structure collapsed in a nearby region without causing injuries, the National ⁠Unit for Disaster Risk Management (UNGRD) said • In the capital Bogota, more than 150 ​km from where the earthquake struck, evacuations were reported in some ⁠residential complexes, UNGRD added

• Since the earthquake, several aftershocks with magnitudes of up to 3.5 ⁠have ​been recorded, according to the geological authority • EMSC earlier estimated the earthquake at magnitude 5.8, before downgrading it to 5.4

• Colombia was ⁠hit in August by a 7.4-magnitude earthquake, one of the most devastating ⁠natural disasters ⁠in the country's history, which left 335 people dead and more than 4,500 injured