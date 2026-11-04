Rugby-Beale eyes home World Cup after surprise Wallabies call-up

Reuters | Updated: 04-11-2026 10:15 IST | Created: 04-11-2026 10:15 IST
Rugby-Beale eyes home World Cup after surprise Wallabies call-up

At 37 and five years removed from his last ​test, Kurtley Beale is daring to dream of ​playing at Australia's home World Cup ‌next ​year after his surprise recall to the Wallabies squad. The veteran playmaker won the last of his 95 caps against Wales in 2021 but has joined Les ‌Kiss' squad in Britain for the Nations Championship tests against England, Scotland and Wales.

While out of the picture for years, Beale has never entirely gone away. He was called up in Joe Schmidt's first Wallabies squad in 2024 but ‌a serious Achilles injury denied him a comeback.

More recently, he has reentered the frame with good form ‌for Super Rugby side Western Force. He said the prospect of featuring at next year's World Cup had helped sustain his determination through the rough patches.

"Yeah, absolutely. It's always been a motivation of mine," he told reporters ahead of Australia's clash with England at Twickenham ⁠on Sunday. "But ​I've really just kind ⁠of focused on the now and not thinking too far ahead of myself and making sure that I'm at my best here ⁠for the team.

"I always thought I was able to still add to the group, to the game. And I just kept ​believing. I felt like there was some unfinished business." His recall comes despite uncertainty over his playing ⁠future at the Force, where he has secured a 'train and trial' deal for next season and is unsure whether he will be elevated ⁠to ​the main squad.

"I don't know. I just know that I'm there to be able to train and play next year," he said. Wallabies assistant coach Jon Fisher said Beale had earned his selection on merit and ⁠had more to offer than being a mentor for younger players in the Wallabies squad.

"The truth is we ⁠were monitoring him and his ⁠performances very closely across the Super AU competition," said the Englishman. "And he performed exceptionally well. So clearly this is the level he belongs at and he deserves ‌to be in ‌this squad at this point in time."

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