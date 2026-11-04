Democrat Annie Andrews wins US Senate seat in South Carolina upset

Democrat Annie Andrews won a US Senate seat in conservative South Carolina on Tuesday, according to media projections, ousting Republican Darline Graham in a state President Donald Trump carried by 18 percentage points just two years ago. Andrews, ‌a pediatrician, is the first Democrat to win a Senate seat in South Carolina in 28 years, a striking gain for a party that needed a net four seats to overturn Republicans' 53-47 majority.

Andrews' win in a state that neither Democrats nor Republicans considered competitive until recent weeks embodies the broader rejection of Trump and his handling of the economy during the first two years of his term. The South ‌Carolina Senate race attracted national attention after Darline Graham's brother, US Senator Lindsey Graham, died suddenly in July. Trump lobbied Governor Henry McMaster to appoint his sister — a little-known state employee ‌who had never held elected office — to fill the late senator's seat and publicly encouraged her to run for the full term.

She defeated US Representative Ralph Norman for the Republican nomination in an August runoff, but divisions lingered. Norman told local media that he would vote for her but his family would not, and he declined to campaign with her. Graham's inexperience was on display during a Republican runoff debate in August, when she said she was not “that informed on national security” ⁠and that national ​security was “not my thing.” Senate Majority Leader John ⁠Thune did not endorse Graham but said she was a strong candidate. Former Republican Governor David Beasley and former Democratic Governor Jim Hodges jointly endorsed Andrews.

Republicans had privately worried that Graham was a weak candidate, according to a party strategist ⁠who spoke on condition of anonymity, and grew increasingly frustrated when the national party had to divert resources to prop her up. Republican outside groups poured $27 million into holding the seat, while Democratic groups invested $24 million to flip ​it. Graham has said she was "not a polished politician" but defended her candidacy, saying during an October debate against Andrews that she was "just as qualified" as her opponent.

DEMOCRATS NOTCH OTHER ⁠SURPRISE WINS Trump's approval rating has held near a career low amid voter discontent with the Iran war, high diesel prices and the cost of living, putting once solidly Republican seats into play.

Trump held a rally in the state last week ⁠as ​the race tightened, where Graham told supporters her opponent was "batshit crazy." In response, Andrews asked Graham if it was crazy "to want cheaper gas and groceries." Democrats notched surprise wins in other closely watched House and Senate races in their drive to retake control of both chambers of Congress. The party has vowed to launch aggressive investigations of Trump officials and cabinet members, as well as companies ⁠that made concessions to the White House or capitulated to Trump’s demands.

In addition to South Carolina, Democrats picked up Senate seats in North Carolina, Ohio, Kansas and Texas, according to media projections. "This ⁠night is turning into a very clear repudiation ⁠of Trump, MAGA and the Republican party," said Simon Rosenberg, a Democratic strategist.

Republicans held onto Florida's Senate seat in a tighter-than-expected race, as Republican Ashley Moody edged past Democrat Angie Nixon. Democrats also defended several House seats in redrawn districts meant to favor Republicans in North Carolina, Florida and other states, and ‌were on track to win ‌House seats in what had been considered safe Republican districts in deeply conservative states.