TAKEAWAYS-Top takeaways from the US midterm elections

Americans went to the polls on Tuesday in midterm elections that will determine who controls Congress for the ​final two years of President Donald Trump's term. Here are some takeaways from the elections.

A BLUE WAVE Opinion polls ahead ​of the midterms showed a significant chance of a strong Democratic night, with ‌the ​party favored to reclaim the US House and competing for control of the Senate.

But the scale of the Democratic gains suggested something larger: a potential blue wave that was extending well beyond the traditional battlegrounds and deep into Republican territory. In Texas, James Talarico routed Republican Ken Paxton, becoming the first Democrat senator-elect in 38 years. Democrats have been dreaming of turning the Lone Star ‌blue for decades.

In flipping the Senate seat in South Carolina, the party also made history. Democrats have not won a US Senate race in South Carolina this century, and the win by Annie Andrews over Republican Senator Darline Graham became another defining upset of the night. In Ohio, Democrat Sherrod Brown prevailed, while in Kansas, Democrat Adam Hamilton easily defeated Republican incumbent Roger Marshall. Democrats last won a Senate seat in Kansas in 1932, during the Great Depression.

Democrats were projected by US media outlets to win back control ‌of both the US House and the Senate. Winning back Congress could be a double-edged sword for Democrats, however.

Voters likely will look to Democrats to address their economic concerns and not just oppose Trump. But they will be limited in ‌what legislation they can pass as the president retains veto power. Trump could also say Democrats are now at the very least equally culpable for the state of the economy. Trump told The New York Times he would accept the election results and was prepared to work with Democrats.

AN ANGRY ELECTORATE Trump asked voters to pretend he was on the ballot. They did, and Republicans paid the price on Tuesday.

Early results and exit polls showed an electorate in a sour mood, delivering a strong rebuke of Trump and his agenda as voters expressed deep unhappiness about high prices and the direction of the country. Many said they ⁠feel worse off ​than two years ago and nearly 9 in 10 identified the ⁠cost of living as a crucial or major factor in their vote, according to exit polls conducted by SSRS on behalf of a consortium of US media outlets that included major television networks and the Associated Press.

Trump was elected in 2024 on a promise to arrest high inflation, but his tariffs ⁠on foreign goods and war against Iran have only worsened the economic situation for many Americans. His response on the campaign trail was to tell Americans to absorb the higher costs even as his popularity sank to record lows. Nearly two-thirds of voters in the exit polls blamed ​Trump for high prices, while three-quarters said they were either angry or dissatisfied with the direction of the country. Voters also expressed widespread concern over government corruption.

Democratic victories on Tuesday suggested Trump's 19-state campaign blitz for Republican candidates in ⁠recent weeks had done little to improve his standing with voters. REJECTING TRUMP'S PICKS

It wasn't just a bad night for Republicans; it was a bad night for Trump's judgment. He suffered a series of personal defeats as several candidates he had elevated over the objections of local Republicans struggled in races the party had expected ⁠to ​win. Trump's handpicked Senate candidates in South Carolina and North Carolina, Graham and Michael Whatley, lost their races, while Paxton in Texas was soundly beaten. Trump's choices left Republicans fighting on the defensive in states where they had been favored to win.

The losses are likely to revive questions about Trump's political instincts, particularly his tendency to prioritize personal loyalty over candidates with broader electoral appeal. The exit polls showed that the coalition of voters that powered his 2024 victory is badly fractured. Republicans recorded sharp declines in ⁠support among Black men, Latinos and young voters.

ECONOMY TRUMPS FEAR In the closing weeks of the campaign, and lacking a coherent economic message, Trump and his fellow Republicans tried to paint Democrats as dangerous radicals and communists who would destroy the ⁠country if elected.

The scare tactics didn't work. Voters were far more ⁠focused on the price of groceries and gas and wanted to hear more from Trump about how he would lower costs. During the summer, Trump repeatedly argued that if Democrats won, "it's going to be a communist country." He said Democratic establishments in various states had been replaced by "crazed lunatics and radicals."

Fear has often worked as a tactic in US elections, but in the end, ‌Trump could not persuade voters that Democrats, ‌one of the country's two main political parties, really posed an existential threat to the United States.