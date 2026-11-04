Democrat Gina Hinojosa defeats Texas Governor Abbott in a stunning upset

Reuters | Updated: 04-11-2026 10:24 IST | Created: 04-11-2026 10:24 IST
Democrat Gina Hinojosa defeats Texas Governor Abbott in a stunning upset

(Adds details) By Yasmeen Abutaleb

WASHINGTON, Nov 3 (Rtrs) - Three-term Republican ​Texas Governor Greg Abbott lost to ​Democratic state Representative Gina Hinojosa in ‌a ​stunning upset that ends the Republican Party's three-decade hold on the governor's office, US media projected on Tuesday. Hinojosa will ‌make history as the first Hispanic elected to lead the state. No Democrat has won statewide office in Texas since 1994, the longest drought in the nation.

It was ‌another surprising result during a strong night for Democrats, who were on ‌track to win control of the House of Representatives and the Senate while scoring stunning victories in conservative states such as South Carolina and Kansas, according to media projections. Abbott spent $100 million to try ⁠to ​defend his governorship and ⁠win a historic fourth term. Hinojosa emerged as an unexpected competitor to one of the best-known ⁠and best-funded Republican governors in the country.

Democrats initially wrote off the Texas governor's race and struggled ​to find a candidate willing to run against Abbott. But national Democrats made ⁠a push this election cycle to run candidates in every race, and Hinojosa challenged Abbott only after ⁠no ​other Democrat would enter the contest. Hinojosa's win is part of a broader Democratic rout in Republican bastions as voters rejected President Donald Trump, his handling ⁠of the economy and the war with Iran. Democrats focused not only on House ⁠and Senate ⁠races but also on control of governors' offices and state legislatures after Republicans launched an unprecedented mid-decade redistricting effort.

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