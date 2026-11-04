​French Finance ​Minister Roland Lescure ‌said on ​Wednesday President Donald Trump remains ‌in charge on foreign policy issues after the Republican Party's defeats in the ‌midterm elections and he is ‌unpredictable. "Either he decides to rise above the fray — acknowledging that changes are necessary, ⁠particularly ​regarding ⁠gasoline prices, which directly affect people — and, ⁠I might add, he tones down ​his international involvement; or he does ⁠not," Lescure said in an interview ⁠on ​French TV channel BFM.

"Frankly, this is something we will ⁠need to keep an eye on in ⁠the ⁠coming days," he added.