French finance minister says Trump remains in charge on foreign policy
French Finance Minister Roland Lescure said on Wednesday President Donald Trump remains in charge on foreign policy issues after the Republican Party's defeats in the midterm elections and he is unpredictable. "Either he decides to rise above the fray — acknowledging that changes are necessary, particularly regarding gasoline prices, which directly affect people — and, I might add, he tones down his international involvement; or he does not," Lescure said in an interview on French TV channel BFM.
"Frankly, this is something we will need to keep an eye on in the coming days," he added.