AfDB and The Gambia Tackle Delays in Active Development Projects Worth $170m

The African Development Bank Group and the Government of The Gambia are strengthening efforts to improve the delivery of development projects worth approximately $170 million through a specialised training programme focused on overcoming implementation challenges. The Institutional Capacity Building and Fiduciary Clinic (ICFC), formally concluded on 30 October 2026, brought together government officials, financial specialists and project teams to address problems affecting the timely completion of Bank-financed operations. The initiative focused on improving financial management, procurement practices and institutional capacity to ensure development investments deliver meaningful benefits to communities across the country.

The four-day workshop, held from 26 to 29 October at the Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara International Conference Center, attracted more than 60 participants from government ministries, project-executing agencies and the private sector. Experts from the African Development Bank's Gambia country team worked with participants to identify practical solutions to common project management difficulties and strengthen coordination among institutions responsible for public investments. The programme provided an opportunity for officials to examine existing weaknesses, exchange experiences and develop stronger approaches to managing development resources.

The workshop comes as The Gambia continues to implement an important portfolio of African Development Bank-supported projects covering agriculture, social development, transportation and electricity supply. According to the Bank's portfolio overview, the country had 14 active projects with combined commitments of approximately $170 million as of May 2026, reflecting substantial investment in national development priorities. Improving the management of these projects is expected to help the government use available financing more effectively, reduce implementation delays and strengthen accountability in public spending.

AfDB Reviews $170 Million Development Portfolio and Project Challenges

Agriculture accounts for more than half of the African Development Bank's financial commitments in The Gambia, making it the largest sector within the country's development portfolio. Investments in social services, transportation and power infrastructure represent the remaining major areas of support, reflecting efforts to strengthen essential services and economic opportunities. The portfolio overview was presented by Patricia Baptista, the Bank's Chief Country Programme Officer for The Gambia, and Country Economist Aisha Sillah, who outlined project performance and areas requiring improvement.

The 2026 Country Portfolio Performance Review recognised strong compliance with audit requirements but identified several challenges affecting project implementation and financial oversight. Delays during project start-up, procurement difficulties, weaknesses in contract management and inconsistent financial reporting were among the problems highlighted in the assessment. These shortcomings can slow the implementation of development activities and make it more difficult for institutions to manage project budgets, monitor progress and deliver expected results.

To address these concerns, the revised Country Portfolio Improvement Plan covering March 2026 to February 2028 identifies 19 corrective actions designed to strengthen project performance. Several measures focus on improving procurement procedures, financial management skills and systems used to monitor project results. The capacity-building workshop provided practical training in these areas, helping project teams understand the changes needed to improve implementation across the Bank's investment portfolio.

Training Programme Focuses on Procurement and Financial Accountability

The Institutional Capacity Building and Fiduciary Clinic used practical exercises and discussions to help participants address implementation problems encountered during development projects. Training sessions covered procurement, financial management, fund disbursement, environmental and social safeguards, monitoring and evaluation, and project cycle management. These activities encouraged project teams to apply consistent financial and administrative requirements, improve cooperation between executing agencies and strengthen decision-making throughout project implementation.

Ansumana Sanyang, Deputy Permanent Secretary at The Gambia's Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs, welcomed the initiative on behalf of the government and described it as relevant to the country's development priorities. He highlighted the importance of strengthening public investment management and improving the performance of externally financed projects to ensure that government resources are handled transparently and responsibly. Better institutional coordination and stronger financial oversight could help public agencies manage investments more efficiently and improve the delivery of development programmes.

The workshop was facilitated by the Bank's finance specialists and country team, bringing together technical knowledge and practical experience in managing development projects. Participants examined how stronger contract management, accurate financial reporting and timely procurement decisions can reduce delays and improve project performance. The discussions also reinforced the importance of maintaining accountability throughout the project cycle, ensuring that development financing is managed according to established procedures.

Stronger Institutions to Improve Development Project Delivery

The training programme forms part of the African Development Bank's broader efforts to strengthen the capabilities of national institutions across its Regional Member Countries. It supports the Bank's Country Strategy Paper for The Gambia for 2026–2031 and its Ten-Year Strategy for 2024–2033, both of which provide a framework for improving development outcomes through stronger institutions and investment management. Building the technical skills of public officials and project teams is expected to help accelerate the implementation of Bank-financed activities and strengthen the sustainability of development investments.

The initiative also reflects the importance of addressing administrative and financial weaknesses that can prevent development projects from progressing according to schedule. Stronger procurement systems, improved financial controls and regular performance monitoring could help institutions identify problems earlier and make better use of available resources. The skills developed during the workshop are expected to support more effective project delivery, greater transparency and stronger public confidence in the management of development financing.

For The Gambia, improving the performance of its $170 million development portfolio is an important part of ensuring that investments in agriculture, infrastructure and essential services deliver their intended benefits. The African Development Bank's continued cooperation with government institutions provides opportunities to improve project management practices and strengthen the country's capacity to implement development programmes. Greater institutional efficiency and financial accountability could help translate existing investment commitments into practical improvements that support economic development and community well-being.