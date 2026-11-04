Winter Sports Face Shrinking Snow Seasons: WMO and FIS Urge Ski Resorts to Adapt

Rising temperatures and unpredictable snowfall are creating serious challenges for ski resorts, winter sports events and mountain communities that depend on tourism for their livelihoods. The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) and the International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) have released a joint report titled Weather and Climate Services for Ski Resorts, highlighting the growing importance of reliable weather information in managing these challenges. The report explains how scientific observations, weather forecasts and climate projections can help resorts make safer operational decisions and prepare for changing snow conditions.

Ski resort operators increasingly face difficult choices about opening slopes, managing snowmaking equipment, organising competitions and investing in infrastructure expected to remain operational for decades. Warmer winters and declining natural snowfall are making traditional planning methods less dependable, particularly for resorts located at lower elevations where freezing temperatures are becoming less frequent. Access to accurate weather and climate information can help businesses manage financial risks, protect visitors and develop sustainable tourism strategies.

The report was presented during an FIS sustainability webinar on 3 November 2026, shortly after the 2026–2027 Alpine Ski World Cup began in Sölden, Austria, on 24–25 October. Weather-related disruptions have already affected major competitions, with FIS reporting that 25 Ski World Cup races were cancelled during the 2025–2026 season because of unfavourable conditions. A shorter practical guide accompanies the main report, helping resort operators identify suitable forecasting tools and understand where reliable climate information can be obtained.

Rising Temperatures Threaten Snowfall and Mountain Glaciers

The period from 2015 to 2025 marked the warmest 11 years in global temperature records, with mountain environments experiencing substantial changes in snow accumulation and glacier stability. Western Europe and the contiguous United States recorded their warmest summers in 2026, as extreme heat and drought placed additional pressure on Alpine glaciers and mountain snowpacks. WMO reports also indicate that glaciers have experienced widespread ice loss across all regions for four consecutive years, raising concerns about future water availability and mountain ecosystems.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change estimates that snow-cover duration has declined by an average of five days per decade across nearly all regions, with particularly severe reductions at lower elevations. Research published in Nature Climate Change found that 53% of 2,234 ski resorts across 28 European countries could face very high snow-supply risks under 2°C of global warming without artificial snowmaking. Such conditions could threaten the financial survival of many resorts, increasing pressure on tourism businesses to reconsider their operations and future investments.

Switzerland provides a clear example of these changes, with its glaciers recording their second-worst annual mass balance in 2026 following limited winter snowfall and intense summer heatwaves. Glacier Monitoring Switzerland reported that melting between 2022 and 2026 occurred at more than twice the rate recorded during any previous monitored five-year period, contributing to nearly 20% ice-volume loss since 2021. Snowfall days below 800 metres have halved since 1970, and the average winter freezing level has risen from approximately 600 metres to 850 metres over the past 50 years.

Artificial Snowmaking Faces Growing Climate and Financial Pressures

Artificial snowmaking has become essential for many ski resorts seeking to maintain reliable skiing conditions, but its effectiveness depends heavily on suitable temperatures and humidity. Increasing winter temperatures are reducing opportunities to produce artificial snow efficiently, creating additional operational difficulties for resorts already experiencing shorter natural snowfall seasons. Limited water supplies, declining glacier-fed streams and rising electricity costs are placing further pressure on snowmaking systems, particularly in regions affected by drought.

Lower-elevation ski resorts face growing uncertainty about whether existing lifts, slopes and other expensive facilities can remain financially viable under future climate conditions. Maintaining operations may require substantial spending on improved snowmaking equipment, infrastructure adjustments and tourism activities that attract visitors beyond the traditional skiing season. These financial challenges extend into surrounding mountain communities, where employment, hospitality businesses and local services depend heavily on winter tourism.

Weather Forecasting and Climate Data Can Help Resorts Prepare

The WMO and FIS report identifies three important planning periods in which weather and climate information can support decision-making across the winter tourism industry. Daily operations benefit from real-time observations, short-term forecasts, severe-weather warnings and avalanche bulletins that guide lift safety, slope maintenance, snowmaking and visitor communication. Seasonal forecasts help managers plan opening dates, staffing, budgets, sporting events and water or energy requirements, with longer-term climate projections supporting infrastructure investments, insurance decisions and tourism diversification.

The guidance is designed for ski resort operators, mountain destination managers, winter sports organisers and national meteorological services responsible for providing weather information. Cooperation between WMO and FIS began with a formal agreement in October 2024, followed by a climate-risk webinar in November 2024 and a joint glacier visit in October 2025 that helped identify the industry's information needs. The resulting guidance developed during 2026 provides a practical foundation for managing changing snow conditions, protecting mountain economies and preparing winter tourism destinations for a warmer climate.