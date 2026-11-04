Over 400 New Jobs on the Horizon: IFC Backs Marquardt's Auto Expansion in Tunisia

Tunisia's automotive manufacturing industry is set for further expansion as German technology company Marquardt Group prepares to increase production and create more than 400 jobs with financial support from the International Finance Corporation (IFC). The company is receiving up to €52 million in financing from IFC, the private sector arm of the World Bank Group, to strengthen its manufacturing operations and develop more advanced automotive components. The investment is expected to create new employment opportunities, improve industrial capabilities and strengthen Tunisia's position in international automotive supply chains.

The financing will support Marquardt's investment programme across three manufacturing facilities in the greater Tunis area, where the company produces electrical switches and advanced mechatronic components for the automotive industry. Part of the funding will help expand production capacity and cover working capital requirements as manufacturing activities increase. The expansion reflects growing opportunities for Tunisia to attract industrial investment and participate in the production of higher-value automotive technologies.

Tunisia already has a substantial automotive components industry, with nearly 300 companies employing approximately 90,000 people directly across the sector. Automotive component exports reached around TND 10 billion in 2025, accounting for more than 5 per cent of the country's gross domestic product. Increasing production of technologically advanced components could help Tunisia build on this industrial foundation, attract further investment and create skilled employment opportunities for its growing workforce.

IFC Financing to Expand Advanced Automotive Manufacturing

Marquardt Group, founded in Germany in 1925, is an international supplier of mechatronic systems used in automotive, home appliance and industrial applications. The company has operated in Tunisia since 1991 and currently maintains three facilities that manufacture electrical switches and sophisticated vehicle components, alongside research and development activities. Its latest investment will help strengthen manufacturing capabilities and expand production of advanced control systems used in modern vehicles.

The expansion is expected to create jobs for more than 400 people over the coming years, including engineers, technicians and production workers. Marquardt Group Chief Financial Officer Raymond Engelbrecht described Tunisia as an important location for the company's future growth, highlighting the region's industrial capabilities and potential for developing next-generation vehicle technologies. He noted that the company's Tunisian operations manufacture control elements designed for future vehicle interiors, creating opportunities for local professionals to participate in advanced automotive production.

New Opportunities for Women and Greener Manufacturing

Women currently make up about 65 per cent of Marquardt's workforce in Tunisia, making their professional development a key part of the company's expansion strategy. IFC will provide advisory support to help strengthen pathways for women to enter managerial and technical positions, encouraging greater participation in specialised manufacturing and leadership roles. These efforts are expected to improve career development opportunities and help the company build a more skilled and inclusive workforce.

Environmental improvements are another important component of the investment, with financing supporting solar photovoltaic installations and energy-efficiency measures across Marquardt's operations. The planned improvements will help the company increase the use of cleaner energy and improve the efficiency of its manufacturing facilities. Expanding advanced production alongside renewable energy investments could strengthen Tunisia's attractiveness as a manufacturing destination for international companies seeking more efficient industrial operations.

Tunisia Strengthens Its Position in Global Automotive Supply Chains

World Bank Group Country Manager for Tunisia Alex Kremer highlighted the country's skilled workforce and industrial capabilities as important foundations for attracting investment and expanding advanced manufacturing. He emphasised that supporting private investment in higher-value production can strengthen workforce skills, generate employment and provide greater economic opportunities for Tunisians, particularly women. The project reflects the World Bank Group's wider focus on job creation through private sector development and investment in industries that support sustainable economic growth.

Value-added manufacturing is among five sectors by the World Bank Group as having strong job creation potential, alongside infrastructure and energy, agribusiness, healthcare and tourism. The Marquardt investment supports the World Bank Group's FY23–27 Country Partnership Framework for Tunisia, which prioritises private sector-led growth, employment and stronger integration into international automotive supply chains. The broader strategy focuses on improving infrastructure and workforce skills, creating better conditions for businesses and attracting private capital to support economic development.

IFC has maintained a partnership with Tunisia since 1962, supporting more than 50 projects with local and international partners and mobilising or investing over $1 billion in development activities. Its involvement has also included more than 150 investment and advisory programmes supporting small businesses, manufacturing, agriculture, infrastructure and financial services. The latest financing for Marquardt builds on this relationship, supporting Tunisia's ambitions to expand advanced manufacturing, improve employment opportunities and strengthen its competitiveness in the global automotive industry.