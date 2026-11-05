ANC narrowly leads DA in early South Africa municipal election results
South Africa's African National Congress led in early results from municipal elections on Thursday but with a sharply reduced share of the vote, although counting was still at a preliminary stage and the picture could change significantly.
With around 12% of votes counted by 0412 GMT, the ANC had about 32% of the vote, narrowly ahead of the Democratic Alliance on 30%, results from the election commission showed. The early tally was not yet representative of the national vote, with only a small proportion of districts reporting in populous Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, home to some of the country's biggest cities.
The Nov. 4 vote was widely predicted to see the ANC lose ground nationally as voters punished it for high crime rates, corruption scandals and failing basic services such as water and electricity.