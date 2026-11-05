Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

South Korean TV drama industry seeks $746 million in support as output declines

Twelve South Korean ​industry groups warned on Wednesday that the country's television drama production base was at risk ​and called on the government to set up a 1 trillion ‌won ($746 million) ​investment fund to support production of Korean dramas, known as K-dramas. K-dramas have been hugely popular globally, but the number produced has fallen from 141 titles in 2022 to about 115 in 2025, according to research by Korea IR Service.

Jury begins deliberations in Russell Brand's UK sexual offences trial

The jury in the ‌trial of British comedian and actor Russell Brand, who is accused of a string of historical sex offences, began their deliberations on Tuesday. Brand, once a regular figure on British television and star of a number of Hollywood movies, is accused of three counts of rape, three of sexual assault and an attempted indecent assault involving six women between 1999 and 2009.

Bob Dylan blows in for meeting with Pope Leo at Vatican

Bob ‌Dylan has spent more than six decades knocking on heaven's door. On Wednesday, the door opened at the Vatican, where the legendary musician had a private audience with Pope Leo. Leo and Dylan, fellow ‌travellers from the U.S. Midwest, were seen meeting together in the pope's office at the ornate apostolic palace in photos shared by the Vatican's newspaper on social media.

Keira Knightley says returning spy thriller 'Black Doves' balances humour and moral complexity

"Black Doves" may be packed with assassins and high-octane action sequences, but the joy of the Netflix spy thriller lies in its blend of humour and morally complex characters, Keira Knightley said at the London launch of the show's second season on Monday. Speaking against a backdrop of ⁠fireworks over the city ​skyline, actor Knightley, 41, told Reuters, "It's meant to be ⁠fun, it's meant to be ridiculous, but it equally has these really interesting characters who are morally very complicated."

Disney's Pixar names Jonathan Garson president as Jim Morris steps back

Pixar Animation Studios said on Wednesday that veteran Jonathan Garson will become president ⁠on January 4, replacing Jim Morris, who will step back from day-to-day leadership ahead of his eventual retirement. Pixar is part of the Disney empire, which bought the animation studio in 2006 and brought the maker of "Toy Story" and "The Incredibles" under ​the same corporate roof as Disney's own animation business.

Malcolm McDowell's life comes full circle with role of book-loving teacher

The British actor Malcolm McDowell has spent more than six decades playing rebels, ⁠villains, outsiders and authority figures. At 83, he has never seriously considered retiring, and his latest role feels unusually personal.

At 'China's Hollywood', visitors become stars as consumers spend more on experiences

Onlookers craned their necks outside an ornate palace chamber, peering through the doors at four women ⁠in ​silk robes and jade hairpins acting out a court intrigue. One consort slapped another across the face, the director called for another take, and the cast huddled over their phones. Then they started laughing. But the scene was not for a television drama.

Exclusive-Skydance shuffles distribution ranks as eight executives depart

Skydance, the media giant that merged Paramount-Skydance with Warner Bros Discovery last month, named Sarah Bergman and Mickey Carter to lead ⁠its distribution business, as eight executives are set to leave the company following the takeover, according to a memo sent on Tuesday and reviewed by Reuters. The memo, sent by Ray Hopkins, Skydance's ⁠president of distribution, said the new leadership team would ⁠work on the structure of their respective organizations in the coming weeks.

'It is a cappuccino. It can't be $10,' says Harry Styles about NYC coffee prices

Singer Harry Styles, who recently completed a 30-show residency at Madison Square Garden in New York, thought prices for coffee in the city were some of the ‌spookiest things he saw around Halloween. "It ‌is a cappuccino. It can't be $10, it can't be," he said during one of his last concerts, ​according to videos posted by fans on social media.