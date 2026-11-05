Ethiopia and Sudan close each other's consulates after allegations of meddling in civil war

​Ethiopia and Sudan closed each other's consulates ‌near their ​shared border, officials from the two countries said on Wednesday, marking a further deterioration in relations over allegations each side is supporting the other's enemies.

Sudan accuses ‌Ethiopia of supporting the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, while Ethiopia accuses Sudan of backing rebels in its northern Tigray region. The allegations and counter-allegations, which both sides deny, have raised fears that the two wars could bleed into each other, ‌spawning a broader conflict in the Horn of Africa.

On Sunday, Sudan’s government said it had lodged a ‌complaint against Ethiopia with the United Nations Security Council and the African Union’s Peace and Security Council, accusing Ethiopia of allowing the RSF to use its territory to launch suicide drones against civilian infrastructure in Sudan. The spokesperson for the Ethiopian prime minister’s office did not ⁠respond to ​a Reuters request for ⁠comment.

Ethiopia closed the Sudanese consulate in the border town of Assosa and ordered the six diplomats there to leave within 48 hours, a ⁠senior Ethiopian official told Reuters, without providing a reason for the decision. Sudan's government then closed the Ethiopian consulate in the eastern ​Sudanese city of Gedaref and expelled the diplomats working there, two Sudanese officials told Reuters.

The officials ⁠asked not to be named to discuss a sensitive diplomatic matter. Addis Ababa denies it supports the RSF in Sudan's civil war. The conflict ⁠has ​displaced more than 14 million people, according to UN figures, and created one of the world's worst humanitarian crises since it erupted in April 2023.

Ethiopia has accused Sudan, Egypt and Eritrea of supporting Tigrayan rebels ⁠who launched an offensive against government forces in September. All three countries have denied this. "The Sudanese government remains committed ⁠to its right to defend ⁠its territory. Nevertheless, it is making every possible effort to avoid an open war with Ethiopia," Amjad Farid, political and foreign affairs adviser for Sudan's Transitional Sovereignty Council, ‌said.