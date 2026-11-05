Maersk raises 2026 profit guidance again as rates stay high

Danish shipping group Maersk raised its 2026 profit guidance for ‌a third time on Thursday, as congested ports, strong consumer demand and investments into artificial intelligence kept container freight rates elevated. "Despite continued ‌geopolitical uncertainty and disruptions, global trade has remained remarkably ‌resilient," CEO Vincent Clerc said in a statement.

"Demand is being driven not only by consumer spending, but increasingly by major investments in ⁠electrification, energy ​and the rapid ⁠expansion of AI infrastructure, generating significant flows of industrial cargo around ⁠the world," he said. The world’s second-largest container line now expects underlying ​profit before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of between $14 ⁠billion and $14.5 billion this year, up from a previous guided range of ⁠between $10.5 ​billion and $12.5 billion.

Underlying operating profit (EBIT) is expected to be between $8 billion and $8.5 billion, up from a ⁠previous range of $4.5 billion to $6.5 billion, it said. Maersk's third-quarter profit ⁠before interest, ⁠taxes, depreciation and amortisation rose 75% to $4.7 billion, below a mean forecast of $5.04 billion in an ‌LSEG ‌poll.