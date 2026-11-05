Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar seeks centre's intervention on Bengaluru infrastructure, irrigation, sugarcane crisis

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention in addressing the state's infrastructure, irrigation and sugarcane farmers' concerns, following an exchange of letters between the two leaders on the occasion of Kannada Rajyotsava. While the Prime Minister extended greetings to Shivakumar and the people of Karnataka on November 1, the Chief Minister, in his replies, raised several pending issues, including a special financial package for Bengaluru, clearances for key irrigation projects and demands of sugarcane farmers in North Karnataka.

In a five-page letter dated October 31, Prime Minister Modi extended warm greetings to Shivakumar on Kannada Rajyotsava, describing Karnataka as a state with rich cultural heritage, spiritual wisdom and remarkable achievements. The Prime Minister recalled the contributions of several dynasties, literary figures, social reformers and spiritual leaders from Karnataka. He also highlighted the state's growth as a global hub for information technology, biotechnology, aerospace, manufacturing, research and startups.

PM Modi referred to infrastructure initiatives in the state, including the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway, Satellite Town Ring Road, expansion of Bengaluru Metro, airports, Vande Bharat services, rural roads and housing and drinking water projects. He also recalled Mahatma Gandhi's participation in the 1924 Congress session in Belagavi and called for collective efforts towards the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047. In his response, Shivakumar thanked the Prime Minister for his greetings and welcomed his upcoming visit to inaugurate the Pink Line of Namma Metro.

The Chief Minister sought a special financial package for Bengaluru, stating that its growing population had put enormous pressure on roads, public transport and civic infrastructure. He also sought increased financing and housing targets from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and the allotment of defence land at appropriate prices to ease traffic congestion. On irrigation and drinking water, Shivakumar sought early clearances for the Mekedatu, Kalasa-Banduri, Upper Bhadra, Upper Krishna and Yettinahole projects. He also requested the Prime Minister's intervention in expediting proposals pending under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (PMKSY) and Accelerated Irrigation Benefits Programme (AIBP).

He said that 90.61 lakh of Karnataka's 101.10 lakh rural households, or 89.52 per cent, had functional tap water connections under the Jal Jeevan Mission as of September 2026. The state has also planned 160 new Multi Village Schemes and sought the release of pending funds. In a separate letter dated October 19, the Chief Minister raised concerns over the ongoing agitation by sugarcane farmers in North Karnataka, where farmers have been undertaking padayatras towards Hubballi to gherao Union Minister Pralhad Joshi's residence and staging road blockades.

Shivakumar said he had visited Kittur in Belagavi district on October 17 and appealed to farmers to call off their agitation, but they maintained that their principal demands could be addressed only by the Centre. He also pointed out that the crushing season had not commenced and mature sugarcane standing in fields was losing weight and sugar content. Seeking an early decision from the Centre, the Chief Minister called for revision of the sugar Minimum Selling Price (MSP), which has remained unchanged at Rs 31 per kg since February 2019, and separate pricing for domestic and commercial sugar.

He also sought a review of the exclusion of ethanol produced from sugarcane juice, sugar syrup and B-heavy molasses from the latest supply tender, an increase in cane-based ethanol prices and restoration of the FRP base recovery level to 9.50 per cent. The Chief Minister further referred to a submission by the state Commerce and Industries Department to the committee headed by former NITI Aayog member Ramesh Chand, seeking state-wise declaration of Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) based on the C2+50 per cent formula recommended by the Dr M.S. Swaminathan Commission, along with separate announcements of FRP with and without harvesting and transportation charges.

"I earnestly request your urgent intervention in the interest of lakhs of sugarcane farmers and the people of Karnataka," Shivakumar wrote, adding that a clear and timely announcement by the Centre would help persuade farmers to call off their agitation and allow the crushing season to begin. (ANI)