Guinness brewer Diageo posts unexpected rise in quarterly organic net sales 

Reuters | Updated: 05-11-2026 12:47 IST | Created: 05-11-2026 12:47 IST
Guinness brewer Diageo posts unexpected rise in quarterly organic net sales 

Diageo ‌posted an ​unexpected rise in quarterly organic net sales after ‌a slower-than-expected decline in its key North America market as CEO Dave Lewis ‌called the first-quarter results a small step ‌in the right direction.

The Johnnie Walker whisky and Guinness beer maker posted organic net ⁠sales ​growth of ⁠0.6% for the three months ended September 30, ⁠compared with a 0.4% decline expected ​by analysts in a company-compiled poll. Organic net ⁠sales declined 3.6% in North America, its largest ⁠market, ​compared with a 6.7% drop expected by analysts.

The world's largest ⁠spirits maker kept its organic net sales outlook ⁠broadly ⁠flat for the year.

TRENDING

1
Can Nepal’s Jobs and Care Agenda Deliver Stronger Businesses and More Secure Family Incomes?

Can Nepal’s Jobs and Care Agenda Deliver Stronger Businesses and More Secure...

Nepal
2
Tanzania Secures $1.2 Billion Railway Deal to Boost Trade, Jobs and Regional Links

Tanzania Secures $1.2 Billion Railway Deal to Boost Trade, Jobs and Regional...

Tanzania
3
Rajasthan: Blast suspected on Anupgarh-Suratgarh rail line, probe underway

Rajasthan: Blast suspected on Anupgarh-Suratgarh rail line, probe underway

India
4
Human control must set limits on superintelligence, says OpenAI's Sam Altman

Human control must set limits on superintelligence, says OpenAI's Sam Altman

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

More People Are Using Banks in Latin America: Does That Mean Greater Prosperity?

West Africa's Diaspora Could Unlock Billions in Foreign Investment, World Bank Study Finds

Invisible to the System: How Haiti's Missing Identity Documents Deepen Poverty and Inequality

Why Affordable Soil Testing May Be Costing African Farmers More Than It Saves, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026