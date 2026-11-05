Russia's Ryazan restores power supply, fires contained after 'massive' drone attack
Russia's city of Ryazan has restored power supply, while the fires at unnamed industrial sites have been either contained or put out following a massive drone attack, the local governor said on social media on Thursday.
One person had been injured and falling drone debris had caused fires at industrial facilities in the region, he had said earlier. Ryazan, more than 200 kilometres (124 miles) southeast of Moscow, is home to a large oil refinery, among other assets. More than 200 drones had attacked the region, he added.
The extent of the possible damage is not immediately clear. The Ryazan oil refinery, which feeds Moscow with fuel, has been attacked several times this year. It can process 340,000 barrels per day.