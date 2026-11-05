Russia's Ryazan restores power supply, fires contained after 'massive' drone attack

Reuters | Updated: 05-11-2026 13:43 IST | Created: 05-11-2026 13:43 IST
Russia's Ryazan restores power supply, fires contained after 'massive' drone attack

Russia's city ‌of Ryazan has restored power supply, while the fires ‌at unnamed industrial sites have been either contained or put out following a massive drone attack, the local governor said on social ⁠media ​on Thursday.

One ⁠person had been injured and falling drone debris had caused fires ⁠at industrial facilities in the region, he had said earlier. ​Ryazan, more than 200 kilometres (124 miles) southeast of Moscow, is ⁠home to a large oil refinery, among other assets. More than ⁠200 ​drones had attacked the region, he added.

The extent of the possible damage is not immediately ⁠clear. The Ryazan oil refinery, which feeds Moscow with fuel, ⁠has been attacked ⁠several times this year. It can process 340,000 barrels per day.

TRENDING

1
Can Nepal’s Jobs and Care Agenda Deliver Stronger Businesses and More Secure Family Incomes?

Can Nepal’s Jobs and Care Agenda Deliver Stronger Businesses and More Secure...

Nepal
2
Tanzania Secures $1.2 Billion Railway Deal to Boost Trade, Jobs and Regional Links

Tanzania Secures $1.2 Billion Railway Deal to Boost Trade, Jobs and Regional...

Tanzania
3
Rajasthan: Blast suspected on Anupgarh-Suratgarh rail line, probe underway

Rajasthan: Blast suspected on Anupgarh-Suratgarh rail line, probe underway

India
4
Human control must set limits on superintelligence, says OpenAI's Sam Altman

Human control must set limits on superintelligence, says OpenAI's Sam Altman

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

More People Are Using Banks in Latin America: Does That Mean Greater Prosperity?

West Africa's Diaspora Could Unlock Billions in Foreign Investment, World Bank Study Finds

Invisible to the System: How Haiti's Missing Identity Documents Deepen Poverty and Inequality

Why Affordable Soil Testing May Be Costing African Farmers More Than It Saves, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026