Russia's city ‌of Ryazan has restored power supply, while the fires ‌at unnamed industrial sites have been either contained or put out following a massive drone attack, the local governor said on social ⁠media ​on Thursday.

One ⁠person had been injured and falling drone debris had caused fires ⁠at industrial facilities in the region, he had said earlier. ​Ryazan, more than 200 kilometres (124 miles) southeast of Moscow, is ⁠home to a large oil refinery, among other assets. More than ⁠200 ​drones had attacked the region, he added.

The extent of the possible damage is not immediately ⁠clear. The Ryazan oil refinery, which feeds Moscow with fuel, ⁠has been attacked ⁠several times this year. It can process 340,000 barrels per day.