Tanker struck by two projectiles north of Qatar, crew status unconfirmed, UKMTO says

A tanker ​was struck by ‌two unidentified projectiles ​about 50 nautical miles north of Qatar's Madinat ash Shamal ‌on November 4 at 2320 GMT, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency said on Thursday.

The British maritime ‌agency said the status of the crew ‌and the extent of any damage were unclear. Qatar has stepped up mediation efforts to end the war between the ⁠United ​States and ⁠Iran. Qatar's foreign ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday that both ⁠sides were reviewing proposals put forward by mediators, with ​talks continuing.

In a separate incident, Qatar's Nakilat said ⁠on Sunday that its liquefied natural gas carrier Al Mayeda ⁠had ​been hit by unidentified objects while transiting the Gulf on October 30. No crew members ⁠were injured and there was no environmental impact, the company ⁠said, ⁠adding that the vessel remained safe and operational while the impact was being ‌assessed.