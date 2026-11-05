Tanker struck by two projectiles north of Qatar, crew status unconfirmed, UKMTO says

Reuters | Updated: 05-11-2026 14:25 IST | Created: 05-11-2026 14:25 IST
Tanker struck by two projectiles north of Qatar, crew status unconfirmed, UKMTO says

A tanker ​was struck by ‌two unidentified projectiles ​about 50 nautical miles north of Qatar's Madinat ash Shamal ‌on November 4 at 2320 GMT, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency said on Thursday.

The British maritime ‌agency said the status of the crew ‌and the extent of any damage were unclear. Qatar has stepped up mediation efforts to end the war between the ⁠United ​States and ⁠Iran. Qatar's foreign ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday that both ⁠sides were reviewing proposals put forward by mediators, with ​talks continuing.

In a separate incident, Qatar's Nakilat said ⁠on Sunday that its liquefied natural gas carrier Al Mayeda ⁠had ​been hit by unidentified objects while transiting the Gulf on October 30. No crew members ⁠were injured and there was no environmental impact, the company ⁠said, ⁠adding that the vessel remained safe and operational while the impact was being ‌assessed.

TRENDING

1
Can Nepal’s Jobs and Care Agenda Deliver Stronger Businesses and More Secure Family Incomes?

Can Nepal’s Jobs and Care Agenda Deliver Stronger Businesses and More Secure...

Nepal
2
Tanzania Secures $1.2 Billion Railway Deal to Boost Trade, Jobs and Regional Links

Tanzania Secures $1.2 Billion Railway Deal to Boost Trade, Jobs and Regional...

Tanzania
3
Rajasthan: Blast suspected on Anupgarh-Suratgarh rail line, probe underway

Rajasthan: Blast suspected on Anupgarh-Suratgarh rail line, probe underway

India
4
Human control must set limits on superintelligence, says OpenAI's Sam Altman

Human control must set limits on superintelligence, says OpenAI's Sam Altman

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

More People Are Using Banks in Latin America: Does That Mean Greater Prosperity?

West Africa's Diaspora Could Unlock Billions in Foreign Investment, World Bank Study Finds

Invisible to the System: How Haiti's Missing Identity Documents Deepen Poverty and Inequality

Why Affordable Soil Testing May Be Costing African Farmers More Than It Saves, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026