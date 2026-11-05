Bomb alert diverts Airbus A320 plane flying from Dublin to Rome, French PM says

​An Airbus ‌A320 flying ​from Dublin to Rome was diverted to ‌France's Evreux airbase following a bomb threat, the latest in a series of ‌threats targeting flights in Europe, the office ‌of French Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu said on Thursday.

The situation is being monitored by ⁠the ​prime ⁠minister's office, it added. According to flight-tracking website Flightradar24, ⁠an Aer Lingus aircraft turned near Paris ​and was circling over the Evreux area ⁠after declaring an in-flight emergency.

At least ⁠seven ​flights and a cruise ship in Europe received bomb threats on ⁠Tuesday, causing disruption at airports although no ⁠devices ⁠were discovered.