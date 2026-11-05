China to keep anti-dumping, anti-subsidy tariffs on US n-Propanol imports for five more years
China's commerce ministry said it will keep imposing anti-subsidy and anti-dumping duties on n-Propanol (NPA) imports from the US for five years starting on Friday, two notices from the ministry showed. NPA is widely used in the production of food packaging and is also an important component of the electrolyte in lithium batteries for new energy vehicles.
The notices were issued after expiry reviews on the measures launched last November found that damage to China's NPA industry would likely continue or re-emerge if the measures were lifted. The anti-dumping duties range from 254.4% to 267.4%, while the anti-subsidy duties range from 34.2% to 37.7%.