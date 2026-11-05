China to keep anti-dumping, anti-subsidy tariffs on US n-Propanol imports for five more years

China's ​commerce ministry said ​it will ‌keep imposing ​anti-subsidy and anti-dumping duties on n-Propanol (NPA) imports ‌from the US for five years starting on Friday, two notices from the ‌ministry showed. NPA is widely used ‌in the production of food packaging and is also an important component of the ⁠electrolyte ​in ⁠lithium batteries for new energy vehicles.

The notices were ⁠issued after expiry reviews on the ​measures launched last November found that ⁠damage to China's NPA industry would likely continue ⁠or ​re-emerge if the measures were lifted. The anti-dumping duties range ⁠from 254.4% to 267.4%, while the anti-subsidy ⁠duties ⁠range from 34.2% to 37.7%.