Turkey's Erdogan says he hopes US midterm elections will contribute to regional peace

Reuters | Updated: 05-11-2026 14:47 IST | Created: 05-11-2026 14:47 IST
Turkey's Erdogan says he hopes US midterm elections will contribute to regional peace

​Turkish President ​Tayyip Erdogan said ‌he hoped ​the US midterm elections results ‌would contribute to peace and stability in the region and said Ankara would ‌remain in close contact with ‌the US administration and Congress.

"Our biggest hope is that the election results ⁠contribute ​to lasting ⁠peace and stability in our region. ⁠We will continue to be in ​close dialogue with both the ⁠US Administration and the House of Representatives ⁠and ​Senate with that goal," Erdogan told reporters on a ⁠return flight from South Korea, according ⁠to a ⁠transcript shared by his office on Thursday.

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