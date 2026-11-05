Turkey's Erdogan says he wants to discuss ending Russia-Ukraine war with Putin after talks with Zelenskiy

Turkish ​President Tayyip Erdogan said he wanted ‌to speak to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to discuss ‌efforts to end the war ‌in Ukraine, after talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Saturday.

Speaking to ⁠reporters ​on ⁠a return flight from South ⁠Korea, Erdogan said his foreign minister ​and other relevant officials were holding ⁠talks with both sides for ⁠a ​potential meeting between Russia and Ukraine in Turkey, ⁠according to a transcript of his ⁠comments ⁠shared by his office on Thursday.