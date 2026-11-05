EU disburses €4.36 billion to Ukraine as part of €90 billion Ukraine loan programme
The European Commission has disbursed another €4.36 billion ($4.9 billion) to Ukraine as part of its previously agreed €90 billion support loan programme, to help Kyiv deal with the effects of the war with Russia. The European Commission also said on Thursday that this money would help Ukraine meet its financing needs and allow for key public services to continue to function.
"As Russia continues its relentless attacks, Ukraine is about to start its fifth wartime winter. And as efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace for Ukraine continue, so too does the EU's unwavering support," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said. ($1 = 0.8880 euros)