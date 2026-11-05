EU disburses €4.36 billion to Ukraine as part of €90 billion Ukraine loan programme

Reuters | Updated: 05-11-2026 16:14 IST | Created: 05-11-2026 16:14 IST
EU disburses €4.36 billion to Ukraine as part of €90 billion Ukraine loan programme

​The European ​Commission has disbursed ‌another €4.36 billion ($4.9 ​billion) to Ukraine as part of its ‌previously agreed €90 billion support loan programme, to help Kyiv deal with the ‌effects of the war with Russia. The ‌European Commission also said on Thursday that this money would help Ukraine meet ⁠its ​financing ⁠needs and allow for key public services ⁠to continue to function.

"As Russia continues ​its relentless attacks, Ukraine is about ⁠to start its fifth wartime winter. ⁠And ​as efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace ⁠for Ukraine continue, so too does the ⁠EU's ⁠unwavering support," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen ‌said. ($1 = ‌0.8880 euros)

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