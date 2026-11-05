Finnair flight lands as normal in Rome after bomb threat, company spokesperson says
A spokesperson for Finnish carrier Finnair said on Thursday one of its flights to Rome had landed as normal after receiving a bomb threat.
A spokesperson for Finnish carrier Finnair said on Thursday one of its flights to Rome had landed as normal after receiving a bomb threat.
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