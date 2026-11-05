Flight from Warsaw lands safely in Belgium after suspicious report
A flight operated by Polish airline LOT flying from Warsaw landed safely at Brussels Airport following a suspicious report, a source said on Thursday, confirming Belgian media reports. Spokespeople for the airport told Belgian media that no additional security measures were necessary.
The airport did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. At least seven flights and a cruise shop in Europe received bomb threats on Tuesday, causing airport disruption despite the fact that no devices were discovered.
On Thursday, an Aer Lingus aircraft flying from Dublin to Rome was diverted to France after a bomb threat, while in Rome, a Finnair flight was safely escorted to Rome following a bomb alert.