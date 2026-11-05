Flight from Warsaw lands safely in Belgium after suspicious report

Reuters | Updated: 05-11-2026 15:36 IST | Created: 05-11-2026 15:36 IST
Flight from Warsaw lands safely in Belgium after suspicious report

A ​flight operated ​by Polish airline ‌LOT flying ​from Warsaw landed safely at Brussels Airport following ‌a suspicious report, a source said on Thursday, confirming Belgian media reports. Spokespeople for ‌the airport told Belgian media that ‌no additional security measures were necessary.

The airport did not immediately respond to a Reuters ⁠request for ​comment. At ⁠least seven flights and a cruise shop ⁠in Europe received bomb threats on Tuesday, causing ​airport disruption despite the fact that ⁠no devices were discovered.

On Thursday, an Aer ⁠Lingus ​aircraft flying from Dublin to Rome was diverted to France after ⁠a bomb threat, while in Rome, a Finnair ⁠flight ⁠was safely escorted to Rome following a bomb alert.

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