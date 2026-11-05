China's envoy calls for easing of Horn of Africa tension in talks with Ethiopia minister

​China said ​it hopes ‌the situation in ​the Horn of Africa will ‌ease at an early date and is willing to work with all ‌parties to play a constructive ‌role in regional peace and stability. China's special representative on African affairs, Liu Xianfa, ⁠made ​the ⁠remarks during a Wednesday meeting with Ethiopian ⁠foreign minister, a Chinese foreign ​ministry statement showed on Thursday.

Beijing is ⁠sending its envoys to the Middle ⁠East ​and Africa for a series of trips this month ⁠in an attempt to help promote dialogue ⁠and ⁠ease regional tensions.