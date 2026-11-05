China's envoy calls for easing of Horn of Africa tension in talks with Ethiopia minister
China said it hopes the situation in the Horn of Africa will ease at an early date and is willing to work with all parties to play a constructive role in regional peace and stability. China's special representative on African affairs, Liu Xianfa, made the remarks during a Wednesday meeting with Ethiopian foreign minister, a Chinese foreign ministry statement showed on Thursday.
Beijing is sending its envoys to the Middle East and Africa for a series of trips this month in an attempt to help promote dialogue and ease regional tensions.