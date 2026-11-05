Germany agrees with KNDS owner families to buy 50% stake, Handelsblatt reports
The German government and the owner families of Franco-German tank maker KNDS have agreed that a 50% stake in the company will be fully taken over by the government, business daily Handelsblatt reported on Thursday.
The owner families declined to comment. A person close to the matter told Reuters in October that Berlin was in talks to acquire a 50% stake in the defence group from its owner families, after conditions for an initial public offering deteriorated this year.