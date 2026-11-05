Germany agrees with KNDS owner families to buy 50% stake, Handelsblatt reports

The ​German ‌government and ​the owner families of Franco-German tank ‌maker KNDS have agreed that a 50% stake in the company ‌will be fully taken ‌over by the government, business daily Handelsblatt reported on Thursday.

The owner ⁠families ​declined ⁠to comment. A person close to the ⁠matter told Reuters in ​October that Berlin was in talks ⁠to acquire a 50% stake ⁠in ​the defence group from its owner families, after conditions ⁠for an initial public offering deteriorated ⁠this ⁠year.