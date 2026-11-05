The Kremlin ​said on Thursday that ​European media accusations ‌of ​Russian involvement in cyberattacks on supermarket fridges and freezers are ‌absurd and not backed up by any evidence. Earlier this week hackers cranked up temperatures on fridge systems across ‌Europe in the second cyberattack of its ‌kind in three weeks, forcing supermarkets to upgrade their systems to try to protect themselves against further hacking attempts.

Authorities ⁠in ​Europe have ⁠not yet publicly disclosed how the attackers gained access, and ⁠officials have not pointed the finger at anyone or ​any country. But some European media have speculated that ⁠Russian hacking groups may have been involved.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry ⁠Peskov ​told reporters on Thursday: "These are absurd claims. As always, they are backed up by absolutely ⁠no reasoning, no evidence whatsoever, and yet here we have ⁠such ⁠baseless accusations against our country, implicating it in everything."