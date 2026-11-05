Hong Kong stocks notch biggest daily gain in 21 months on tech rally
Hong Kong stocks posted the biggest daily gain in 21 months, while China shares inched higher on Thursday as market sentiment recovered after the US midterm elections.
Hong Kong stocks posted the biggest daily gain in 21 months, while China shares inched higher on Thursday as market sentiment recovered after the US midterm elections.
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