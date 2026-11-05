Flight from Warsaw landed safely in Brussels, threat not confirmed, LOT says

Reuters | Updated: 05-11-2026 15:48 IST | Created: 05-11-2026 15:48 IST
Flight from Warsaw landed safely in Brussels, threat not confirmed, LOT says

​Polish airlines ​LOT said ‌on Thursday that ​a flight from Warsaw to ‌Brussels landed safely at its destination after a security warning and no ‌threat was confirmed. "Following receipt of ‌information regarding a potential security threat to flight LO235 from Warsaw to ⁠Brussels, ​the flight ⁠crew was notified of the situation ⁠and conducted an onboard inspection in accordance ​with established procedures. No suspicious items ⁠were found," a LOT spokesperson ⁠said.

The ​aircraft landed at Brussels Airport, where security services carried ⁠out an additional inspection of the ⁠plane; ⁠this also revealed no dangerous or suspicious items.

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