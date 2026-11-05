Flight from Warsaw landed safely in Brussels, threat not confirmed, LOT says
Polish airlines LOT said on Thursday that a flight from Warsaw to Brussels landed safely at its destination after a security warning and no threat was confirmed. "Following receipt of information regarding a potential security threat to flight LO235 from Warsaw to Brussels, the flight crew was notified of the situation and conducted an onboard inspection in accordance with established procedures. No suspicious items were found," a LOT spokesperson said.
The aircraft landed at Brussels Airport, where security services carried out an additional inspection of the plane; this also revealed no dangerous or suspicious items.