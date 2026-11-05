'Godzilla Minus Zero' fulfills director Takashi Yamazaki's childhood dream 

Reuters | Updated: 05-11-2026 16:30 IST | Created: 05-11-2026 16:30 IST
'Godzilla Minus Zero' fulfills director Takashi Yamazaki's childhood dream 

As a child, director Takashi Yamazaki dreamed of ​seeing King Ghidorah, Godzilla's three-headed archrival, destroy his hometown ​on screen, a wish he finally fulfilled ‌decades ​later in "Godzilla Minus Zero," which arrives in theaters on Friday.

Yamazaki, who grew up in the Japanese city of Matsumoto, said he eagerly awaited the release of the 1964 film "Ghidorah, the ‌Three-Headed Monster" because he hoped to see the dragon wreak havoc on his hometown. Instead, he was disappointed by how briefly Matsumoto appeared in the monster's path of destruction. "So, 55 years later, I had King Ghidorah appear in my own film. I ‌had the chance to make the movie I wanted to watch back then, and I created the footage that ‌I wanted to show my younger self, as if to say, ‘This is what you wanted to see, isn't it?’" Yamazaki said.

"So, my dream has finally come true after 55 years, and I am truly happy," he added. Yamazaki, whose 2023 film "Godzilla Minus One" earned widespread acclaim, including an Oscar for visual ⁠effects, introduced a ​kamikaze pilot named Kōichi Shikishima, ⁠played by Ryunosuke Kamiki, who is haunted by survivor's guilt after failing to stop Godzilla before the monster is transformed by atomic bomb radiation in ⁠1945.

"Minus Zero," the 2026 sequel, continues the story of Shikishima, his girlfriend Noriko Ōishi, played by Minami Hamabe, and their adopted daughter, Akiko, ​played by Sae Nagatani. Two years after surviving Godzilla's devastation, the family faces a new threat when King Ghidorah attacks Japan.

For ⁠Hamabe, "Godzilla Minus Zero" carries greater expectations than its predecessor. "The cast and crew know that we can't simply maintain the status quo, but as a sequel, ⁠we ​need to increase the entertainment factor, the fun factor, the message," Hamabe said.

Still, Yamazaki urged the team not to chase the success of the first film. "I told the guys you need to forget everything. We got really lucky with 'Godzilla ⁠Minus One.' Don't chase that. Focus on making the best possible Godzilla film, best possible entertainment spectacle," the 62-year-old recalled telling ⁠the crew.

Kamiki said Godzilla has endured ⁠because the character reflects the concerns of each generation. "Godzilla is almost this mirror that reflects the state of humankind and society back at us, any given time or era in ‌which it's produced or released," ‌he said, highlighting its timeless appeal.

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