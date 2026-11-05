IN CASE YOU MISSED IT–Schedule of Reuters features from this week
Every week, Reuters journalists produce scores of multimedia features and human-interest stories from around the world. Below are some stories from this week selected by our editors, as well as explanatory context and background to help you understand world headlines. For a full schedule of news and events, please go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect.
China's solar push reshapes traditional ways of life on Tibet's high plateau GONGHE, China - Life has become unexpectedly easier and more lucrative for some shepherds on the world's highest plateau, after China began carpeting the area with solar panels in a drive to diversify its energy mix. (CHINA-ENVIRONMENT/SOLAR (CORRECTED, TV, PIX), 754 words)
For many Russians, higher utility bills are latest inflation shock MOSCOW - In the Russian capital Moscow, history teacher Polina Ibragimova was shocked when a utility bill arrived that amounted to more than half her monthly pay. (RUSSIA-ECONOMY/UTILITIES (PIX, TV), 720 words)
German climber to make rare winter attempt to scale Everest via West Ridge route KATHMANDU - A 34-year-old German mountaineer leaves this week on a rare mission to try to scale Mount Everest along the formidable West Ridge route in winter, the most difficult climbing season. (NEPAL-CLIMBING/EVEREST (TV, PIX), 364 words)
Ebola survivors comfort sick children in Congo's isolation wards BUTEMBO, Congo - Whenever Jerkis Mahamba hears a child cry out in the Ebola ward in Butembo, eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, he puts on protective gear and rushes to their side. He has a very good idea of what they are going through. (HEALTH-EBOLA/CONGO-CHILDREN (UPDATE 1, TV, PIX), 632 words)
As peacekeepers leave Western Sahara, refugees yearn to end a half-century wait TINDOUF, Algeria - At 51, Binina Mohamed is as old as the conflict that drove her from the Western Sahara region into a refugee camp in southern Algeria, where she has spent her life among tens of thousands of others facing a similar fate. (MOROCCO-WESTERNSAHARA/ALGERIA-REFUGEES (TV, PIX), 640 words)
As demographic crisis bites, Italy cuts school staff ROME - Italy's government is cutting back on teachers and janitors as the country's plunging birthrate reduces the number of children in classrooms, prompting protests from unions, principals and opposition parties. (ITALY-SCHOOLS/ BUDGET (PIX), 338 words)
As Europe's right advances, Germany's AfD rethinks its anti-euro roots BERLIN - The far-right Alternative for Germany, founded more than a decade ago in opposition to the EU's handling of the euro crisis, is recalibrating its vision for Europe as it and its right-wing allies abroad gain influence. (GERMANY-POLITICS/AFD-EUROPE (PIX), 914 words)
As reparations debate grows, Caribbean campaigners point to one British family's example When British journalist Laura Trevelyan traveled to Grenada in 2023 to apologize for her family's role in colonial slavery and pledge £100,000 ($134,000) towards education, Caribbean reparations advocates saw more than an act of contrition. (BRITAIN-ROYALS/REPARATIONS (TV, PIX), 526 words)
EXPLANATORY CONTENT FACTBOX-How Democrats' victory will reshuffle party leadership in Congress
FACTBOX-Seven numbers that explain Democrats' US midterm triumph FACTBOX-Water, jobs and crime among key issues for South African voters
(Compiled by Aurora Ellis and Patrick Enright)