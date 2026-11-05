IN CASE YOU MISSED IT–Schedule of Reuters features from this week

Reuters | Updated: 05-11-2026 16:38 IST | Created: 05-11-2026 16:38 IST
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT–Schedule of Reuters features from this week

Every week, Reuters journalists produce scores of multimedia features and human-interest stories from around the ​world. Below are some stories from this week selected by our editors, ​as well as explanatory context and background ‌to ​help you understand world headlines. For a full schedule of news and events, please go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect.

China's solar push reshapes traditional ways of life on Tibet's high plateau GONGHE, China - Life ‌has become unexpectedly easier and more lucrative for some shepherds on the world's highest plateau, after China began carpeting the area with solar panels in a drive to diversify its energy mix. (CHINA-ENVIRONMENT/SOLAR (CORRECTED, TV, PIX), 754 words)

For many Russians, higher utility bills are latest inflation shock MOSCOW - In the Russian capital Moscow, history ‌teacher Polina Ibragimova was shocked when a utility bill arrived that amounted to more than half her monthly pay. (RUSSIA-ECONOMY/UTILITIES (PIX, TV), 720 words)

German climber ‌to make rare winter attempt to scale Everest via West Ridge route KATHMANDU - A 34-year-old German mountaineer leaves this week on a rare mission to try to scale Mount Everest along the formidable West Ridge route in winter, the most difficult climbing season. (NEPAL-CLIMBING/EVEREST (TV, PIX), 364 words)

Ebola survivors comfort sick children in Congo's isolation wards BUTEMBO, Congo - Whenever Jerkis Mahamba hears a child cry out ⁠in the ​Ebola ward in Butembo, eastern Democratic ⁠Republic of Congo, he puts on protective gear and rushes to their side. He has a very good idea of what they are going through. (HEALTH-EBOLA/CONGO-CHILDREN (UPDATE 1, TV, PIX), 632 words)

As ⁠peacekeepers leave Western Sahara, refugees yearn to end a half-century wait TINDOUF, Algeria - At 51, Binina Mohamed is as old as the conflict that drove her from the ​Western Sahara region into a refugee camp in southern Algeria, where she has spent her life among tens of thousands of others ⁠facing a similar fate. (MOROCCO-WESTERNSAHARA/ALGERIA-REFUGEES (TV, PIX), 640 words)

As demographic crisis bites, Italy cuts school staff ROME - Italy's government is cutting back on teachers and janitors as the country's plunging birthrate reduces the ⁠number of ​children in classrooms, prompting protests from unions, principals and opposition parties. (ITALY-SCHOOLS/ BUDGET (PIX), 338 words)

As Europe's right advances, Germany's AfD rethinks its anti-euro roots BERLIN - The far-right Alternative for Germany, founded more than a decade ago in opposition to the EU's handling of the euro crisis, is recalibrating its vision for ⁠Europe as it and its right-wing allies abroad gain influence. (GERMANY-POLITICS/AFD-EUROPE (PIX), 914 words)

As reparations debate grows, Caribbean campaigners point to one British family's example When British ⁠journalist Laura Trevelyan traveled to Grenada in ⁠2023 to apologize for her family's role in colonial slavery and pledge £100,000 ($134,000) towards education, Caribbean reparations advocates saw more than an act of contrition. (BRITAIN-ROYALS/REPARATIONS (TV, PIX), 526 words)

EXPLANATORY CONTENT FACTBOX-How Democrats' victory will reshuffle party leadership in Congress

FACTBOX-Seven ‌numbers that explain Democrats' ‌US midterm triumph FACTBOX-Water, jobs and crime among key issues for South African voters

(Compiled ​by Aurora Ellis and Patrick Enright)

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