Soccer-Cristiano Ronaldo announces retirement from Portugal national team

Reuters | Updated: 05-11-2026 16:33 IST | Created: 05-11-2026 16:33 IST
Soccer-Cristiano Ronaldo announces retirement from Portugal national team

Cristiano Ronaldo announced ​his intention to retire ​from the Portugal national ‌team ​on Thursday in a social media post, bringing to an end one of the ‌most illustrious international careers in the history of football.

The 41-year-old said he would 'hand back the number 7 shirt' after the November ‌international break. Ronaldo captained the team to their first major trophy ‌at Euro 2016 and helped them win the 2019 and 2025 Nations Leagues.

"It was not an easy decision, because there are decisions that are ⁠not ​made only with ⁠the head. They are also made with the heart," said Ronaldo. "If I ⁠ever made you happy, if one of my goals ever made ​you hug someone, forget a worry or feel proud of ⁠our country, then it was all worth it."

Ronaldo thanked his family, the Portuguese ⁠people ​and the teammates, coaches and staff he worked with over his 23-year career with national team. "Portugal will always ⁠be a part of me," he captioned the announcement video.

Ronaldo has ⁠made 234 ⁠appearances for Portugal and scored 146 goals. He holds the all-time record for international appearances and ‌for international ‌goals.

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