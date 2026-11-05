Police clash with protesters in French city of Lyon

French riot police fired tear gas and charged a group of protesters in the French city of Lyon on Thursday as demonstrations ‌took place across the country in a renewed challenge to President Emmanuel Macron after weeks of unrest. Some of the protesters were seen shouting anti-police slogans and some were dressed all in black, with face coverings.

The nationwide protests and a strike by public workers, called by trade unions including the left-wing CGT and backed by student groups, come ‌after demonstrations over living costs, public services and education triggered the worst civil unrest France has seen in years. The unrest comes only five months before ‌a presidential election which could pit far-right candidate Marine Le Pen against hard-left rival Jean-Luc Melenchon in a second-round run-off. Macron, who is serving his second term and is unpopular, cannot run again.

A high school near the city of Toulouse in the southwest was set on fire on Thursday morning, BFM TV reported. French high school students and other demonstrators had earlier faced off against riot police in ⁠Paris as ​they blocked a street with rubbish bins on ⁠Thursday morning.

While the demonstrations in Lyon and other cities including Marseille and Nantes began in the morning, the main protest in Paris is only scheduled to start at 2 p.m. (1300 GMT), from Place ⁠de la Republique. The Eiffel Tower was shut on Thursday because of the strike.

"We need to turn up in big numbers on the streets today," CGT head Sophie Binet told ​LCI TV, saying protests were planned in 260 towns and cities across France. "High school students, pensioners, students, workers, all together. Unity wins," read one banner ⁠at the protest in Lyon.

POLICE DEPLOY IN LARGE NUMBERS Authorities had sought to lower tensions after riots and looting on October 17 caught security forces off guard, leaving damaged shops and public buildings across ⁠the ​country and fuelling criticism of Macron's handling of the crisis.

French authorities will deploy around 70,000 police nationwide. The domestic intelligence service expects between 500,000 and 700,000 people to join demonstrations outside Paris. The strike had already contributed to a reduction in France's nuclear output early on Thursday. However, no major problems were reported on the transport ⁠network.

The Education Ministry said just over 15% of French teaching staff had joined the strike. Students say conditions in schools and growing uncertainty over their future remain ⁠major concerns.

"We're trying to keep mobilising as ⁠much as possible. Some people aren't doing so because they're afraid. A lot of people are afraid of police violence," said Irma de Banville, a 19-year-old student in Paris. The French government has defended police tactics while saying any abuses would be ‌investigated.