Soccer-Ballon d'Or winner Kane signs to stay at Bayern until 2029

Reuters | Updated: 05-11-2026 17:31 IST | Created: 05-11-2026 17:31 IST
Soccer-Ballon d'Or winner Kane signs to stay at Bayern until 2029

Ballon d'Or winner Harry Kane has signed a contract extension with Bayern Munich until the end of June 2029, the Bundesliga club said on Thursday, in a move underlining ‌its long-term ambitions, especially for the Champions League.

The England captain joined Bayern from Tottenham Hotspur in 2023 and has since helped the German side win two Bundesliga titles, the German Cup and two German Super Cups. The 33-year-old striker has scored 156 goals in 161 appearances in all competitions for Bayern ‌and capped his prolific spell in Munich by winning the Ballon d'Or last week.

He was the first Englishman to win the award ‌since Michael Owen in 2001. "I feel right at home at FC Bayern," Kane said. "I love the club, the fans and the city of Munich. We have a fantastic team and, in Vincent Kompany, a fantastic manager."

"I know we will be challenging for Champions League titles," Kane told a press conference. "If I did not believe we had a chance ⁠for the ​big trophies, I would look at ⁠a different avenue to push myself."

Kane has frequently been linked with a move back to England, where he remains 47 goals shy of Alan Shearer's Premier League record of ⁠260 goals. But the striker said in August that the Premier League no longer holds the same appeal for him as he is focused on his career in ​Germany.

"It would have been easy to stay in the Premier League all my life, but the fact that I got out ⁠of my comfort zone has been a big plus for me," Kane said. Bayern did not disclose financial details of the agreement. However, German media reported that the extension is the ⁠most ​lucrative contract in the club's history and part of a long-term commitment to the England captain.

"Since joining us in 2023, he has achieved extraordinary things with his goals, his influence on the game and as a role model both on and off the pitch," Bayern CEO ⁠Jan-Christian Dreesen said. "His contract extension is a commitment to FC Bayern and to a story that is far from over." Kane has finished as ⁠the Bundesliga's top scorer in each of ⁠his seasons with Bayern and was named Germany's Footballer of the Year in 2026.

He has also twice won the European Golden Shoe, awarded to Europe's leading league goalscorer, and captained England to a third-place finish ‌at this year's World ‌Cup.

TRENDING

1
Can Nepal’s Jobs and Care Agenda Deliver Stronger Businesses and More Secure Family Incomes?

Can Nepal’s Jobs and Care Agenda Deliver Stronger Businesses and More Secure...

Nepal
2
Tanzania Secures $1.2 Billion Railway Deal to Boost Trade, Jobs and Regional Links

Tanzania Secures $1.2 Billion Railway Deal to Boost Trade, Jobs and Regional...

Tanzania
3
Rajasthan: Blast suspected on Anupgarh-Suratgarh rail line, probe underway

Rajasthan: Blast suspected on Anupgarh-Suratgarh rail line, probe underway

India
4
Human control must set limits on superintelligence, says OpenAI's Sam Altman

Human control must set limits on superintelligence, says OpenAI's Sam Altman

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

More People Are Using Banks in Latin America: Does That Mean Greater Prosperity?

West Africa's Diaspora Could Unlock Billions in Foreign Investment, World Bank Study Finds

Invisible to the System: How Haiti's Missing Identity Documents Deepen Poverty and Inequality

Why Affordable Soil Testing May Be Costing African Farmers More Than It Saves, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026