Jordanian officer killed in Amman stabbing, suspect arrested, state media says

Reuters | Updated: 05-11-2026 17:35 IST | Created: 05-11-2026 17:35 IST
Jordanian officer killed in Amman stabbing, suspect arrested, state media says

A ​Jordanian security officer was ‌killed and ​another one was wounded in a stabbing attack ‌in Amman on Thursday, state news agency Petra reported, adding that the suspect had been arrested.

Preliminary investigations ‌indicated that the attacker had planned to target ‌security personnel, the agency reported, citing security authorities who described the incident as a "terrorist attack". Less than two ⁠weeks ​earlier, On ⁠October 23, gunmen opened fire during a funeral at ⁠a church in Jordan's Karak governorate, killing nine people ​and wounding 40 in a rare attack ⁠on the country's Christian minority. It was not immediately ⁠clear ​if the stabbing was related to the church attack.

Jordan's King Abdullah said on Monday ⁠that terrorists would not be allowed to threaten the ⁠country's ⁠unity and security, after the deadly church attack prompted Jordanian strikes in Syria.

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