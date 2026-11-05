Sweden reintroduces internal border control, citing security situation

Sweden will reintroduce border controls ‌at its internal borders for a period of six months based on an ‌assessment that there is a ‌serious threat to public order and internal security, its government said in a statement ⁠on ​Thursday.

"The ⁠assessment is based primarily on the serious ⁠security situation resulting from Russia's full-scale invasion ​of Ukraine, which has led to ⁠hybrid threats and hostile actors moving and ⁠operating ​within the Schengen area," it said. The border control will ⁠be in place for six months, from November ⁠12 ⁠of 2026 to May 11 of 2027.