Sweden reintroduces internal border control, citing security situation

Reuters | Updated: 05-11-2026 18:13 IST | Created: 05-11-2026 18:13 IST
Sweden reintroduces internal border control, citing security situation

Sweden will reintroduce border controls ‌at its internal borders for a period of six months based on an ‌assessment that there is a ‌serious threat to public order and internal security, its government said in a statement ⁠on ​Thursday.

"The ⁠assessment is based primarily on the serious ⁠security situation resulting from Russia's full-scale invasion ​of Ukraine, which has led to ⁠hybrid threats and hostile actors moving and ⁠operating ​within the Schengen area," it said. The border control will ⁠be in place for six months, from November ⁠12 ⁠of 2026 to May 11 of 2027.

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