23 years, 234 caps, 146 goals: Cristiano Ronaldo brings curtain down on international career for Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo's international career has come to an end after 23 years, with the Portugal captain announcing his retirement from national team football on Thursday, bringing the curtain down on a remarkable journey in which he established himself as the men's game’s most prolific international goalscorer and most-capped player. The 41-year-old Al-Nassr forward leaves international football with 146 goals in 234 appearances for Portugal, both all-time records in men's international football. His career with the national team began on August 20, 2003, when he made his debut as a substitute against Kazakhstan, and concluded on September 24, 2026.

Ronaldo announced his decision through a video message on Instagram, describing his 23-year journey with Portugal as one that had changed his life forever. He also spoke about handing over the iconic number seven shirt to the next generation, while making it clear that his association with the national team would continue as a supporter. "To the Portuguese people, the day has come for me to hand back the number 7 shirt of our National Team. I never felt it belonged to me alone. But for 23 years, I had the privilege and the responsibility of wearing it, defending it, and carrying it with me into stadiums all around the world. Today, the time has come to pass it on to the future," Ronaldo said in an Instagram post.

His retirement marks the end of one of the most statistically extraordinary international careers in football history. From his first appearance as a teenager to becoming Portugal's captain and leading the country to major international honours, Ronaldo's contribution extended across six European Championships and six FIFA World Cup editions. Ronaldo's 234 international appearances place him at the top of the men's all-time list, while his 146 goals give him a substantial lead over the other leading international goalscorers.

His scoring record translates to an average of approximately 0.62 goals per international appearance, an extraordinary return for a career spanning more than two decades. He is also the first player to score in six different editions of the FIFA World Cup, having found the net at the 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022 and 2026 tournaments.

The Portuguese forward has scored 11 goals in 27 World Cup appearances, making him his country's leading goalscorer in the competition. His 14 goals in the European Championship final tournaments are also a men's record. Ronaldo has scored in 49 different national-team opponents, underlining his consistency across a wide range of international competitions and qualifying campaigns. Luxembourg have been his most frequent victim, conceding 11 goals to him, followed by Hungary with nine.

His international record also includes 10 hat-tricks, including two four-goal performances. He has scored 22 penalties for Portugal and registered 124 goals in competitive international fixtures, excluding friendlies. The numbers reflect not only his longevity but also his ability to maintain a high level of performance across different generations of Portuguese football.

One of the defining aspects of Ronaldo's international career was his consistency at major tournaments. He scored 14 goals in 30 appearances at the European Championship, having represented Portugal in six editions — 2004, 2008, 2012, 2016, 2020 and 2024. His first appearance at the Euros came in 2004, when Portugal hosted the tournament. Ronaldo scored his first senior international goal against Greece in the group stage, although the hosts eventually suffered a defeat against the same opponents in the final.

Over the following two decades, he became the face of Portuguese football at the continental championship, setting records for appearances and goals. His 14 goals at the European Championship remain unmatched in the men's competition. He also holds the record for the most appearances in the tournament's final stages, with 30 matches across six editions.

Ronaldo's contribution at the World Cup was equally significant in terms of longevity. He featured in six consecutive editions from 2006 to 2026, scoring 11 goals in 27 matches. He is the only player to have scored at six different men's World Cups, having registered goals in Germany (2006), South Africa (2010), Brazil (2014), Russia (2018), Qatar (2022) and the 2026 edition.

His combined tally of 25 goals at the European Championship and FIFA World Cup is another record, highlighting his ability to deliver on the biggest international stages. Beyond the final tournaments, Ronaldo also established himself as one of Europe's most prolific players in qualifying competitions. He scored 41 goals in European Championship qualifiers and another 41 in World Cup qualifying matches.

His record of 15 goals in the UEFA Nations League further demonstrates his impact across the different formats of international football. Ronaldo's international journey began when he was just 18 years old. Having emerged through Sporting CP's youth system and made his senior club debut in Portugal, he received his first opportunity with the national team against Kazakhstan in August 2003.

His first international goal came less than a year later, against Greece at Euro 2004. Although Portugal lost the final of that tournament, Ronaldo's performances marked the beginning of a long association with the national side. He became an increasingly influential figure in the team, eventually taking over the captaincy and becoming the central figure in Portugal's attack.

His international career included several difficult moments, particularly Portugal's unsuccessful campaigns at major tournaments. However, the defining achievement arrived at Euro 2016 in France. Portugal defeated hosts France 1-0 after extra time in the final to win their first-ever European Championship. Ronaldo, who had to leave the final early due to injury, continued to encourage his teammates from the touchline as Portugal secured the historic victory.

The triumph represented a major milestone for Portuguese football and the first senior international trophy of Ronaldo's career. Three years later, Portugal added another major honour by winning the inaugural UEFA Nations League in 2019. Ronaldo played a key role in the campaign, scoring a hat-trick in the semi-final against Switzerland before Portugal defeated the Netherlands in the final.

Portugal subsequently won the Nations League again in 2025, giving Ronaldo another major international title towards the latter stages of his career. His international trophy collection therefore included Euro 2016 and two Nations League titles, in 2019 and 2025.

Ronaldo's international numbers are particularly remarkable because they were accumulated across different generations of Portuguese football. He began his career as a young winger known for his pace, dribbling and ability to take on defenders. Over the years, he developed into a more direct goalscorer, becoming one of the most prolific forwards in world football.

His scoring record against 49 different national teams reflects his consistency against opponents of varying strengths. Luxembourg, against whom he scored 11 times, and Hungary, with nine goals conceded, feature prominently among his most frequent international victims. His 10 international hat-tricks also underline his ability to produce high-scoring performances. The tally includes two occasions when he scored four goals in a single match.

Another notable aspect of his record is the number of competitive goals he scored. With 124 goals in competitive international fixtures, excluding friendlies, Ronaldo demonstrated that his contribution was not restricted to exhibition matches. He also became Portugal's youngest player to reach 100 international appearances and went on to establish himself as the country's oldest goalscorer.

The gap between Ronaldo and Portugal's previous leading players is considerable. Pauleta, who held the national scoring record before him, finished his international career with 47 goals, while former captain and midfielder Luis Figo made 127 appearances. Ronaldo surpassed both records and continued extending his numbers for several years.

In his retirement announcement, Ronaldo reflected on the sacrifices, responsibilities and emotions associated with representing his country for more than two decades. He said his ambition throughout his international career was always to improve, win trophies and take Portugal to greater heights.

"Throughout my entire career with the National Team, I always pushed myself beyond my limits. I wanted to win. I wanted to be better. I wanted to make history. I always demanded the most of myself. I always wanted more. I always believed we could go further. And I gave everything I had for this shirt," he said. Ronaldo also acknowledged the contribution of his teammates, coaches, medical staff and other members of the Portuguese football setup, saying their collective efforts had been central to his journey.

He reserved special gratitude for his family and the supporters who stood by him throughout his career. He also recalled the emotional experience of hearing Portugal's national anthem before matches, describing it as one of the memories he would cherish. For Ronaldo, the opportunity to represent Portugal eventually became more important than individual records and personal achievements.

"I spent my life working to become the best player in the world. Today, I realise that my greatest victory was earning the honour of representing the best country in the world," he said. He also assured Portuguese supporters that his retirement would not end his association with the national team.

"Today, my journey on the pitch with the National Team comes to an end. I leave with my head held high, proud of the path I have taken, and knowing that I gave everything I had for Portugal. But I will never stop being one of you. I will keep suffering, cheering, and celebrating every Portuguese victory," he added. While his international career has ended, Ronaldo is expected to continue playing at club level with Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr.

The forward has continued to be productive in front of goal and is also approaching another significant individual milestone. According to the career figures available at the time of his retirement announcement, he has scored 985 official senior goals for club and country in 1,343 appearances, leaving him just 15 goals short of the unprecedented 1,000-goal mark. He recently scored a hat-trick in Al-Nassr's 5-3 victory against Al-Kholood on October 29, underlining that his ambitions on the club stage remain intact.

His retirement announcement also comes after a disciplinary episode involving the Portuguese Football Federation in October. Ronaldo was fined 255 euros and handed a 30-day suspension following his departure from the national team camp ahead of a match against Denmark. The suspension was backdated to October 1, meaning he had already served most of it and did not miss an official Portugal fixture. However, his farewell message made clear that the decision to step away from international football was about bringing an end to a journey that began in 2003.

Ronaldo leaves behind a record that combines extraordinary numbers with longevity, leadership and major tournament success. His 234 appearances and 146 goals place him at the top of men's international football, while his six World Cup appearances and six European Championship campaigns underline his remarkable staying power. He acknowledged in his farewell that records are meant to be broken, but the numbers he has accumulated over 23 years provide an extraordinary benchmark for future generations.

For Portuguese football, the departure of its greatest international goalscorer and most-capped player marks the end of a defining era. The number seven shirt will now pass to another generation, but Ronaldo's legacy with the national team will remain closely tied to Portugal's rise to the top of European football. As he signed off, his message to the country was simple: "Thank you for these 23 years. Thank you for believing in me. Thank you for allowing me to live a dream that began when I was just a little boy in Madeira, running after a football."

The number seven shirt will move on, but the records and memories created by Ronaldo over 23 years will remain a defining chapter in Portugal's football history. (ANI)