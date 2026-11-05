Codelco says production under irregular circumstances amounts to 42,100 tons
Chairman of the board of Chile's state copper miner Codelco said on Thursday that artificially inflated production detected in its reports would amount to 42,100 metric tons. Bernardo Fontaine added at an extraordinary shareholders' meeting that in a second case reported by the company, the impact on stock would amount to 17,000 metric tons, equivalent to between $120 million and $140 million.
The company has already ordered audits and dismissed nine people across three mines and its corporate offices as it probes whether production figures were overstated. The reporting scandal undermines the credibility of the turnaround Codelco has sought since output sank to two-decade lows in 2022 and 2023, and raises doubts about its targets in coming years.
Codelco is one of the world's largest copper producers, making its contribution critical to global supply just as demand is expected to rise on the back of electrification, power grids, electric vehicles and AI data centers. The company's copper production in 2026 is expected to be closer to 1.2 million metric tons, while its output over the next four years will be around 1.3 million metric tons, Fontaine added.