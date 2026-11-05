Jagan Reddy accuses TDP coalition of hijacking election process, subverting democracy

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSRCP President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday accused the TDP-led coalition government of subverting the democratic process and manipulating elections at every stage, from filing of nominations to counting of votes. Speaking to the media, Jagan alleged that the entire electoral process had been hijacked by the Chandrababu Naidu government and termed the ruling coalition's victory a moral defeat, claiming that the Opposition had won the hearts of the people despite the alleged subversion of the mandate.

He said the election process was manipulated at every stage, including nominations, scrutiny, withdrawals, polling and counting, and alleged that the exercise did not qualify as a free and fair election. Referring to the ZPTC and MPTC polls, Jagan alleged that the same pattern was followed as in the municipal elections, with police personnel and ruling party workers preventing Opposition candidates from filing nominations.

He further alleged that nominations were rejected during scrutiny, polling agents were attacked, and votes were rigged and cycled. Calling the elections a "scar on the face of democracy", he alleged that the ruling party resorted to malpractices in local body elections across the State, including in Tekkali, Kotabommali, Darsi, Kanigiri, Palamaner, and the Vemula and Lingala mandals of the Pulivendula constituency.

He further alleged that voters were prevented from exercising their franchise, rigging continued unabated, and the police acted as TDP agents by using force against voters. "Despite the Supreme Court's directives, there has been no change in the functioning of the coalition government," he said, alleging that YSRCP cadre and booth agents were attacked with petrol bombs.

Showing video clips of alleged atrocities during the local body and municipal elections, Jagan questioned why anyone would vote for Chandrababu Naidu, alleging that he had failed all sections of society, including women, farmers and youth, by not fulfilling his promises. He also alleged irregularities in the municipal polls, claiming that polling percentages and figures were fudged, with numbers inflated at counting tables beyond the figures officially announced after polling.

Jagan further accused the Chief Minister of putting Andhra Pradesh up for sale by handing over medical colleges and ports to private parties, while disregarding the common man despite the twin cyclones that wreaked havoc in the State. Describing the manner in which the elections were conducted as a potential case study in electoral reforms, he said there was sufficient material to examine the alleged irregularities.

He added that while it was "Safe Andhra" during the YSRCP's tenure, people were now calling for "Save Andhra" as they were vexed with the ruling coalition. Comparing Chandrababu Naidu's alleged use of official machinery to Shakuni's magic dice in the Mahabharata, Jagan said the government machinery had been rolled in favour of the coalition.

"But we fought bravely and exposed the misdeeds at the national level," he said. (ANI)