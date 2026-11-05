Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Democrats' Senate wins cripple Trump's push to reshape the courts

The Republicans' failure to keep control of the US Senate in Tuesday's midterm elections also ends an era of rapid judicial appointments for President Donald Trump's party that it has used to reshape the federal courts with conservative judges. Since Trump returned to the White House last year, he has relied on the Republican-led Senate to easily confirm 56 new, life-tenured judges, adding to the 234 judicial ​appointments he made during his first four years in office.

Soaring diesel prices helped usher in Democratic sweep

Record Election Day diesel and gasoline prices helped push Americans toward Democrats in Tuesday's midterms, with voters citing the cost of living in their decisions, exit polls showed. Only last month, President Donald Trump bragged at a campaign rally that the ​US oil and gas business was making hundreds of billions of dollars in the wake of the Iran war, saying, "We're making a fricking fortune," and that fuel prices would come down.

Canada says midterms won't change trade ‌stance, sees talks with US officials

A senior ​Canadian cabinet minister said on Wednesday the US midterm results would not change Ottawa's stance towards trade talks with the US, adding he would speak soon to his American counterparts. * Democrats seized control of both the Senate and House of Representatives, blaming rising costs on the war with Iran and President Donald Trump's policy of imposing tariffs on goods from major trading partners such as Canada.

NASA's 22-year-old Swift satellite telescope falls from orbit in fiery finale

NASA's Swift satellite telescope, which spent two decades studying the most powerful known blasts of energy in the cosmos, tumbled out of orbit as expected on Wednesday and burned up in Earth's atmosphere over Indonesia, the space agency reported. The fiery demise of the Neil Gehrels Swift Observatory, weighing roughly 3,200 pounds (1,452 kg), came less than three months after a rescue spacecraft failed its mission to boost the satellite to higher orbit and extend its life.

Elon Musk's business empire braces for Democratic wave as Texas flips blue

As Republicans suffered a landslide defeat and Texas elected its first Democratic governor in more than three decades, one of the biggest losers of the ‌US midterms was not on the ballot: billionaire Elon Musk. The world's richest man spent nearly half a billion dollars to back Republican candidates and keep Texas red - a state home to his automaker Tesla, rocket-to-AI company SpaceX and a planned chipmaking venture between the two.

Seven numbers that explain Democrats' US midterm triumph

Republicans suffered a sweeping midterm rout on Tuesday, losing control of Congress as voters abandoned President Donald Trump’s party nearly everywhere, from Hispanic strongholds to deep-red territory Democrats had not cracked in generations. Democrats’ sweeping gains became clear on Wednesday as more ballots were counted and races were decided. Here are seven numbers that show the scale of the Republican defeat:

Banks brace for tighter oversight from US Congress after Democrats sweep

Wall Street banks were bracing on Wednesday for heightened scrutiny after Democrats took control of the US Congress, with executives and analysts predicting lawmakers would investigate cost-of-living issues and summon bank chiefs to testify. Democrats are already preparing to investigate business dealings by President Donald Trump and members of his administration. Banking sources said the industry also expects that the massive shift in Washington could allow lawmakers to advance efforts to crack down on artificial-intelligence-driven fraud.

What's next for Alaska's unusual US Senate race

The outcome of the US Senate race in Alaska was unclear on Wednesday, one day after Democrats scored a sweeping victory in the US midterm elections that delivered them control of the House of Representatives and the Senate. With an unusual voting system and a legal challenge by the Trump administration, it could be weeks until a result is known ‌in Alaska. Here's what we know — and what we don't — about the Last Frontier's Senate race.

Explainer-What's next for Alaska's unusual US Senate race

The outcome of the US Senate race in Alaska was unclear on Wednesday, one day after Democrats scored a sweeping victory in the US midterm elections that delivered them control of the House of Representatives and the Senate. With an unusual voting system and a legal challenge by the Trump administration, it could be weeks until a result is known in Alaska. Here's what we know — and what we don't — about the Last Frontier's Senate race.

Factbox-Here are the Democrats emerging as potential 2028 White House contenders

With the midterm campaigns over, the race to succeed President Donald Trump is set to ‌intensify, with a potentially sprawling field of Democrats already positioning for 2028 but no clear standard-bearer emerging. Potential contenders, including governors, senators and former candidates, spent the final weeks of the midterm campaign fanning out across states with early nominating contests after months of courting donors, raising their profiles and publishing books, familiar steps toward a White House run.

Abdul El-Sayed becomes first Muslim elected to US Senate

Democrat Abdul El-Sayed won Michigan’s open US Senate seat on Tuesday, according to media projections, becoming the first Muslim elected to the chamber while preserving a crucial Democratic seat in the party’s fight for Senate control. El-Sayed’s victory in the closely contested election marked a breakthrough for the Democratic Party’s progressive wing and denied Republicans a chance to flip the seat of retiring Democratic Senator Gary Peters.

Latinos, motivated by immigration and economic woes, drive Democratic gains in Republican strongholds

When Geronimo Perez pulled up to vote at the Worth Heights Community Center in South Fort Worth, Texas, one thing was on his mind: a friend who had been deported just a week earlier. Perez, 56, cast his ballot for the entire Democratic ticket in this year's midterm elections. He lamented the high cost of living, but said President Donald Trump's aggressive immigration enforcement agenda drove him to support Democratic state representatives Gina Hinojosa for governor and James Talarico for US Senate.

Pennsylvania reports sixth measles-linked death as cases rise

Pennsylvania health officials on Wednesday reported the state's sixth measles-associated death this year as the outbreak continued to spread. The state has emerged as the epicenter of the outbreak, accounting for a substantial share of infections reported nationwide.

Midterms over, Democrats plunge into wide-open 2028 presidential race

With the US midterms over, Democrats are turning to what could become one of their most crowded and unpredictable presidential primaries in decades, a 2028 contest likely to expose the party's divide over how to win back the White House. No Democrat has emerged as ⁠a clear favorite in a field that could ​attract dozens of contenders, while Republicans have a smaller group of widely discussed candidates, led by Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, to succeed President Donald Trump, who is constitutionally ⁠barred from seeking a third term.

Vance repudiates Iran war after US electoral defeat

US Vice President JD Vance distanced himself from President Donald Trump's war on Iran on Wednesday, questioning whether it was worth the cost and blaming it for Republicans' election losses that handed Democrats control of both chambers of Congress. Vance's extraordinary remarks in a post on X could further complicate Trump's deliberations as he weighs whether to restart major combat operations against Iran, a step US officials have told Reuters is still under consideration.

Visa sees US holiday retail sales growing 4.5%, fastest pace since 2021

US holiday retail sales are set to rise 4.5% year-on-year in the last two months of 2026, marking the strongest growth since 2021, according to research by Visa's Business and Economics Insights. Here are more details:

Trump’s Washington arch poised for approval as judge weighs bid to block construction

President Donald Trump's proposed 250-foot (76-meter) triumphal arch in Washington could win approval as ⁠soon as Thursday, clearing the way for construction on the latest major project in his drive to reshape the US capital. A judge considering several legal challenges could still block the start of construction. But if it gets the go-ahead, the Justice Department has said an initial six to eight months of construction focused on excavation and foundation work could begin this week. Above-ground construction would start in May 2027 at the earliest, with the job expected to take 33 to 39 months total.

Conservative US Supreme Court justices Thomas and Alito in spotlight after Democratic landslide

The US midterm election landslide that gives Democrats control of Congress starting in January is fueling questions about the longevity of the Supreme Court's two eldest justices, Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito, and the durability of its conservative majority. As Republicans prepare to cede control of the Senate to Democrats for the ​next two years or more, some conservative commentators already are expressing concerns about the health prospects of Thomas, 78, and Alito, 76, placing renewed focus on their continued service on the top US judicial body.

White House sets hearing on Fed's Cook for December 14, NYT says

The White House has scheduled for December 14 a planned hearing into allegations of mortgage fraud by Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook, the New York Times reported on Wednesday, citing an unnamed White House official, in a new phase of President Donald Trump's effort to fire her. Cook's lawyer did not respond to a request for comment, but previously raised questions about the hearing's fairness and sought information from the ⁠White House about the hearing process before agreeing to a date.

Blue wave crashes through US state government races

Democrats' takeover of the US Congress on Tuesday was replicated at the state level, with the party flipping Republican-held governors' offices in at least five states and poised to seize full control of state government in at least six more. Democratic victories mean the party, for the first time in years, will control a majority of the governorships, including traditional conservative strongholds such as Texas, where Democrat Gina Hinojosa defeated well-financed Republican Governor Greg Abbott to become the first Latina governor in the state's history.

Democratic victories bring historic breakthroughs for women and minorities

Voters across the US elected a historic slate of women, candidates of color and other underrepresented politicians on Tuesday, reshaping the face of political leadership as Democrats rode a wave of dissatisfaction with President Donald Trump's administration to major gains nationwide. Democrats flipped control of both the House of Representatives and Senate while winning key statewide races, delivering ⁠a series ​of milestone victories.

Rising vet bills drive more Americans to pet insurance

The rising cost of veterinary care is pushing more Americans to buy pet insurance, as advances in animal medicine give owners access to treatments that were uncommon or unavailable a decade ago. For Norwalk, Ohio-based Amanda Moore, 45, whose dog Tasha was diagnosed with mammary cancer, it meant surgery, chemotherapy and radiation treatment that has cost about $20,500 so far.

Trump says Hegseth doing 'a very good job' as questions swirl about his future

US President Donald Trump backed Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Wednesday, a day after Democrats won control of both chambers of Congress in midterm elections that reflected voter anger over the Iran war. Asked whether he was considering replacing Hegseth, whom he has described as a champion of the war, Trump told reporters: "No, I think he's doing a very good job."

Latinos, motivated by immigration and economic woes, drive Democratic gains in Republican strongholds

When Geronimo Perez pulled up to vote at the Worth Heights Community Center in South Fort Worth, Texas, one thing was on his mind: a friend who had been deported just a week earlier. Perez, 56, cast his ballot for the entire Democratic ticket in this year's midterm elections. He lamented the high cost of living, but said President Donald Trump's aggressive immigration enforcement agenda drove him to support Democratic state representatives Gina Hinojosa for governor and James Talarico for US Senate.

Democrats to investigate Trump deals, with eye on 2028 race

After sweeping both chambers of the US Congress, Democrats will turn their new investigative powers ⁠on the Trump family's business deals as they make what they call corruption a central part of a 2028 campaign for the White House. Democrats seized control of both the Senate and House of Representatives in Tuesday's midterm elections, in which tens of millions of voters delivered a rebuke to President Donald Trump.

After Republicans routed, Trump devotes first post-midterm event to White House ballroom

Hours after his Republican Party suffered historic losses in the midterm election, President Donald Trump on Wednesday focused his first public event on lengthy remarks about the White House ballroom. In the early afternoon, after a morning of silence from the administration, Trump abruptly called reporters to a ceremony where crews hoisted what he said was the ⁠new structure's final steel beam.

Pentagon chief tech officer says government will detail laws that apply to AI labs this month

The US federal government will lay out all the laws and regulations that apply to domestic ⁠AI labs later this month, Pentagon Chief Technology Officer Emil Michael said on Wednesday. Michael, who is vice chair of the government's Super Intelligence Task Force, said the group would publicize the regulatory landscape "in the next week or two." The task force is an intergovernmental agency established by President Donald Trump to establish AI policy.

Texas data centers face uncertain future after Hinojosa wins governor’s race

Texas governor-elect Gina Hinojosa has rattled the state's data center industry with a campaign pledge to halt new projects, injecting new uncertainty into one of the country's fastest-growing markets for server warehouses worth billions of dollars. With plentiful energy supplies, relatively cheap land and a pro-business policy, Texas has become one of the leading regions in the world for data center developments. Big Tech companies including Meta, Google and Microsoft have announced major data center projects in the state over the past two years.

Republicans call for Trump to change course after midterm drubbing

President Donald Trump faced pressure from Republicans on Wednesday to change course after a midterm election rout handed Democrats control of Congress and voters rejected his handpicked candidates in key races. Republican allies and strategists called ‌for Trump to shake up his White House personnel, restore discipline and scrap policies they blamed for the losses, including the Iran war ‌and tariffs, as his presidency enters its final years.

Democrats' Senate wins cripple Trump's push to reshape the courts

The Republicans' failure to keep control of the US Senate in Tuesday's midterm elections also ends an era of rapid judicial appointments for President Donald Trump's party that it has used to reshape the federal courts with conservative judges. Since Trump returned to the White House last ​year, he has relied on the Republican-led Senate to easily confirm 56 new, life-tenured judges, adding to the 234 judicial appointments he made during his first four years in office.