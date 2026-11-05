Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

New wave of bomb threats hits passenger flights across Europe

Airlines across Europe received a series of bomb threats on Thursday morning for the second time this week, forcing many to make unplanned or escorted landings, although none of the threats immediately proved to be genuine. While no country has attributed blame for the threats, they come at a time when European officials have ​been blaming both Russia and Iran for what they describe as "hybrid attacks" and acts of sabotage. Moscow and Tehran both deny any such campaign.

Two confirmed dead after Taiwan Panasonic factory fire

Two people previously treated as missing have been confirmed dead after a fire on Wednesday ​at a Taiwan factory run by a unit of Japan's Panasonic, Taiwan’s Hsinchu county government said on Thursday. Five were injured in the fire, county authorities said on Wednesday, when they ‌also said the two ​were missing

Latin America's Catholic missionaries take to TikTok to reach younger generation

Catholic priests, nuns and deacons across Latin America are turning to social media to reach younger generations as church attendance and religious identity decline. The Vatican has embraced social media as a new evangelization frontier. During COVID-19 lockdowns, online religious content surged and many sermons and celebrations moved online.

Canada says midterms won't change trade stance, sees talks with US officials

A senior Canadian cabinet minister said on Wednesday the US midterm results would not change Ottawa's stance towards trade talks with the US, adding he would speak soon to his American counterparts. * Democrats seized control of both the Senate and House of Representatives, blaming rising costs on the war with Iran and President Donald Trump's policy of imposing tariffs on goods from major trading partners such as Canada.

What's next for Alaska's unusual US Senate race

The outcome of the US Senate race in Alaska was unclear ‌on Wednesday, one day after Democrats scored a sweeping victory in the US midterm elections that delivered them control of the House of Representatives and the Senate. With an unusual voting system and a legal challenge by the Trump administration, it could be weeks until a result is known in Alaska. Here's what we know — and what we don't — about the Last Frontier's Senate race.

Factbox-Here are the Democrats emerging as potential 2028 White House contenders

With the midterm campaigns over, the race to succeed President Donald Trump is set to intensify, with a potentially sprawling field of Democrats already positioning for 2028 but no clear standard-bearer emerging. Potential contenders, including governors, senators and former candidates, spent the final weeks of the midterm campaign fanning out across states with early nominating contests after months of courting donors, raising their profiles and publishing books, familiar steps toward a White House run.

New Zealand leaders make final appeals as election remains tight

New Zealand's party leaders made final appeals to voters on Thursday, three days before a general election that polls show is too close to call as discontent around an ailing economy continues to swell. Prime Minister Christopher Luxon told reporters while campaigning in Hawke's Bay that the election would likely go down to the wire.

Jordanian officer killed in Amman stabbing, suspect arrested, security agency says

A Jordanian security officer ‌was killed and another was wounded in a stabbing attack in Amman on Thursday, Jordan's Public Security Directorate said, adding that the suspect had been arrested. The attack took place near the Sri Lankan embassy, it said.

Netanyahu's position weakens as ultra-Orthodox party withholds support

Benjamin Netanyahu's position in the post-election battle to stay on as Israel's prime minister weakened on Thursday after an ultra-Orthodox Jewish party withheld support for any nominee and an Arab-led party endorsed his main opponent. Israel's president was due to meet Netanyahu and his chief political rival Gadi Eisenkot to decide which of the two men to pick to form ‌a government, after holding consultations with smaller parties.

Czech police say four planes heading to Prague receive bomb threats

Four airplanes heading to Prague received bomb threats on Thursday and police were preparing for their landing, Czech police said on X, adding they assessed the credibility of the threats as low. "Nevertheless, we are not underestimating the threat, which is why all necessary security measures have been activated with minimal impact on passengers and airport operations," police said. "After landing, all aircraft will undergo pyrotechnic inspections."

Midterms over, Democrats plunge into wide-open 2028 presidential race

With the US midterms over, Democrats are turning to what could become one of their most crowded and unpredictable presidential primaries in decades, a 2028 contest likely to expose the party's divide over how to win back the White House. No Democrat has emerged as a clear favorite in a field that could attract dozens of contenders, while Republicans have a smaller group of widely discussed candidates, led by Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, to succeed President Donald Trump, who is constitutionally barred from seeking a third term.

In a frontline Lebanese orphanage, girls strive for a normal life

Deep in war-ravaged southern Lebanon, just a few hundred metres from territory occupied by Israeli troops, Inaya Sultan is trying very hard to be a normal 13-year-old. She makes beaded bracelets for her 4-year-old half-sister Malak, dreams of studying medicine and spends time with the girls she affectionately calls her "besties" who live with her in an orphanage in the southern town of Tebnin.

Saudi Arabia warns of potential danger in Yanbu oil hub ⁠as Houthi attacks continue

Saudi Arabia issued alerts ​on Thursday warning of potential danger in Yanbu, the kingdom's Red Sea oil export hub, as Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis continue attacks on the kingdom that have opened another front ⁠in the US-Israeli war on Iran. The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthis in Yemen said it destroyed a missile launched by the group towards Islam's holy city of Medina. The kingdom's civil defence also issued emergency alerts for the southeastern area of Sharurah that borders Yemen.

Italy finalising new military aid package for Ukraine

Italy is finalising a new military aid package for Ukraine, its first of this year, and Defence Minister Guido Crosetto will present it to lawmakers next week, two people familiar with the matter said on Thursday. The package, Italy's 13th tranche of military assistance since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, is expected to be approved after Crosetto briefs the COPASIR parliamentary intelligence and security committee on November 10.

Police clash with protesters in French city ⁠of Lyon

French riot police fired tear gas and charged a group of protesters in the French city of Lyon on Thursday as demonstrations took place across the country in a renewed challenge to President Emmanuel Macron after weeks of unrest. Some of the protesters were seen shouting anti-police slogans and some were dressed all in black, with face coverings.

Explainer-France protests: What is behind the unrest and what comes next?

France faced its latest nationwide protests on Thursday after weeks of unrest over the cost of living and public services, with trade unions and student groups mobilising demonstrators across the country. The movement began in late September with protests by students over underfunded schools but has broadened into a wider challenge to ​the government, triggering some of the worst street violence and looting that France has experienced in years.

Death toll from Russian strike on Ukrainian aid centre reaches 42, police say

The death toll from a Russian bombing of an aid distribution point in Ukraine's southeastern Zaporizhzhia region on Monday has risen to 42, police said on Thursday, making it one of the deadliest strikes on civilians this year. Zaporizhzhia police said on the Telegram messaging app that up to 33 people remained buried beneath the rubble in the village of Komyshuvakha, and that rescue work ⁠and efforts to identify the bodies were continuing.

Putin will not be invited to Britain's G20 summit, UK PM Burnham says

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham said Russian President Vladimir Putin would not be invited to next year's G20 summit in Britain, The Economist newspaper reported on Thursday. When asked by The Economist if Putin would be invited, Burnham said: "No."

Poland arrest four in probe into military supplies sent to Russia

Polish authorities arrested four people on charges of spying for Russian intelligence services and providing them with military components, the Polish Internal Security Agency (ABW) said on Thursday. Two others, who were accused of participating in an organised criminal group, have been placed under "non-custodial preventive measures," it said.

France makes last-minute G7 ministerial location switch amid protest movement

France has moved a G7 foreign ministers' meeting from Marseille to Paris at the last minute, ⁠according ​to three diplomats and an email seen by Reuters on Thursday, a move that comes after six weeks of nationwide protests. The second foreign ministers' meeting scheduled during France's G7 presidency was due to take place in the Mediterranean port city from November 9 to 10. France informed delegations on Wednesday that it would now be moved to the French capital.

China-Laos military cooperation should contribute to regional stability, Vietnam says

Vietnam's foreign ministry said on Thursday that cooperation between countries should comply with international law and contribute to peace and stability, after China and Laos recently established a joint training facility. "Vietnam always hopes Laos will develop in a peaceful, independent and self-reliant manner," foreign ministry spokesperson Pham Thu Hang told a regular press briefing

Latinos, motivated by immigration and economic woes, drive Democratic gains in Republican strongholds

When Geronimo Perez pulled up to vote at the Worth Heights Community Center in South Fort Worth, Texas, one thing was on his mind: a friend who had been deported just a week earlier. Perez, 56, cast his ballot for the entire Democratic ticket in this year's midterm elections. He lamented the high cost of living, but said President Donald Trump's aggressive immigration enforcement agenda drove him to support Democratic state representatives Gina Hinojosa for governor and James ⁠Talarico for US Senate.

European far right distances itself from Trump, blaming Iran war for Republicans' defeat

Europe's far-right politicians have begun to distance themselves from Donald Trump following the Democrats’ victory in the US midterm elections – but have mostly avoided directly criticising the president himself. The realignment is notable as many of the leaders celebrated their ideological ties with Trump following his victory in 2024, with some of them visiting Washington DC since then and receiving backing from his billionaire ally Elon Musk.

Sweden reintroduces internal border control, citing security situation

Sweden will reintroduce border controls at its internal borders for a period ⁠of six months based on an assessment that there is a serious threat to public order and internal security, its government said in a statement on Thursday. "The assessment is based primarily ⁠on the serious security situation resulting from Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, which has led to hybrid threats and hostile actors moving and operating within the Schengen area," it said.

Hong Kong court sentences activist Joshua Wong to 10 years on national security charge

Activist Joshua Wong, 30, who became the international face of Hong Kong's democracy movement, was sentenced on Thursday to 10 years in jail on a charge of collusion with foreign entities under the city's national security law. Wong was accused of conspiring with self-exiled activist Nathan Law and others in 2020 to request that foreign countries, institutions, organisations or individuals outside China impose sanctions or blockades, or engage in other hostile activities directed against the governments of Hong Kong and China.

UK's Channel 4 cancels 'Married at First Sight' after rape allegations

Britain's Channel 4 said on Thursday that "Married at First Sight UK" would not return to screens following a review prompted by serious allegations of misconduct ‌during the making of the hit reality show. The broadcaster removed all previous seasons of the show in May after ‌a BBC report detailed allegations of rape by two women during filming.

Erdogan says Turkey-Azerbaijan ties can overcome all obstacles amid growing tensions

President Tayyip Erdogan said he believed ties between Turkey and Azerbaijan could overcome all obstacles and he would visit Baku on November 8, after tensions in recent weeks between the historic allies ​over regional and domestic policies. Last week, Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev skipped a summit of Turkic states in Ankara despite a personal invitation from Erdogan.