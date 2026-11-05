Tennis-Alcaraz into Paris quarter-finals after Berrettini withdraws

Reuters | Updated: 05-11-2026 18:36 IST | Created: 05-11-2026 18:36 IST
Tennis-Alcaraz into Paris quarter-finals after Berrettini withdraws

Carlos Alcaraz received a walkover ​into the quarter-finals of ​the Paris Masters after ‌Matteo Berrettini ​withdrew from their third-round clash with an arm injury, tournament organisers said on Thursday. The ‌match had been scheduled for Thursday evening in the French capital, but the Italian world number 43 pulled out after experiencing pain ‌in his arm.

"Hello everyone, unfortunately the pain in my arm that ‌I have been carrying for a few days will not allow me to go on the court tonight," Berrettini wrote on his Instagram story. "In the ⁠next ​few days I ⁠will do all the necessary investigations to better understand what it is."

Second seed ⁠Alcaraz, who beat Alex Michelsen in his opening match, advances directly to ​the last eight, where he will face either France's Arthur ⁠Fils or American Taylor Fritz. The Spaniard is chasing a fifth title of the ⁠season ​in Paris after winning the Australian Open, Qatar Open, Japan Open and last week's Vienna Open.

Alcaraz, who missed more than ⁠four months with a wrist injury, has already secured his place ⁠at the ⁠ATP Finals in Turin and carries a 39-5 record this season into the ATP Masters 1000 event.

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