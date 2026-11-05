Attack appears to hit Russia's Ryazan oil refinery, Reuters analysis finds
Ryazan oil refinery, one of Russia's largest refining plants, appears to have come under attack, according to a Reuters analysis of video footage posted on social media on Thursday. The footage appears to show a fire in the direction of the industrial area where the Ryazan refinery is located.
A Reuters analysis geolocated the video by matching landmarks including a church, road layouts and surrounding buildings with archive and satellite imagery, although Reuters could not independently verify when the footage was recorded. Earlier on Thursday, the regional governor said power had been restored in the city of Ryazan and that fires at unspecified industrial sites had been contained or extinguished following a massive drone attack.
Before that, the governor had said one person was injured and that falling drone debris had sparked fires at industrial facilities in the region. Ryazan, more than 200 km (124 miles) southeast of Moscow, is home to a major oil refinery and other industrial assets. More than 200 drones had attacked the region, he added.
The extent of any damage to the refinery was not immediately clear. The Ryazan refinery, which supplies fuel to Moscow, has been targeted several times this year and has processing capacity of 340,000 barrels per day.