Attack appears to hit Russia's Ryazan oil refinery, Reuters analysis finds

Reuters | Updated: 05-11-2026 18:45 IST | Created: 05-11-2026 18:45 IST
Attack appears to hit Russia's Ryazan oil refinery, Reuters analysis finds

Ryazan oil refinery, one of ​Russia's largest refining plants, appears ​to have come ‌under attack, according ​to a Reuters analysis of video footage posted on social media on Thursday. The footage ‌appears to show a fire in the direction of the industrial area where the Ryazan refinery is located.

A Reuters analysis geolocated the ‌video by matching landmarks including a church, road layouts and surrounding buildings ‌with archive and satellite imagery, although Reuters could not independently verify when the footage was recorded. Earlier on Thursday, the regional governor said power had been restored ⁠in ​the city ⁠of Ryazan and that fires at unspecified industrial sites had been contained or extinguished following ⁠a massive drone attack.

Before that, the governor had said one person ​was injured and that falling drone debris had sparked fires ⁠at industrial facilities in the region. Ryazan, more than 200 km (124 miles) southeast of ⁠Moscow, ​is home to a major oil refinery and other industrial assets. More than 200 drones had attacked the region, he added.

The ⁠extent of any damage to the refinery was not immediately clear. The ⁠Ryazan refinery, ⁠which supplies fuel to Moscow, has been targeted several times this year and has processing capacity of ‌340,000 barrels ‌per day.

TRENDING

1
Can Nepal’s Jobs and Care Agenda Deliver Stronger Businesses and More Secure Family Incomes?

Can Nepal’s Jobs and Care Agenda Deliver Stronger Businesses and More Secure...

Nepal
2
Tanzania Secures $1.2 Billion Railway Deal to Boost Trade, Jobs and Regional Links

Tanzania Secures $1.2 Billion Railway Deal to Boost Trade, Jobs and Regional...

Tanzania
3
Rajasthan: Blast suspected on Anupgarh-Suratgarh rail line, probe underway

Rajasthan: Blast suspected on Anupgarh-Suratgarh rail line, probe underway

India
4
Human control must set limits on superintelligence, says OpenAI's Sam Altman

Human control must set limits on superintelligence, says OpenAI's Sam Altman

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

More People Are Using Banks in Latin America: Does That Mean Greater Prosperity?

West Africa's Diaspora Could Unlock Billions in Foreign Investment, World Bank Study Finds

Invisible to the System: How Haiti's Missing Identity Documents Deepen Poverty and Inequality

Why Affordable Soil Testing May Be Costing African Farmers More Than It Saves, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026