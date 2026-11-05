Rugby-Scotland at full strength for clash with All Blacks

Scotland named a full-strength side on ​Thursday for their clash against ​New Zealand in the ‌Nations Championship ​at Murrayfield on Saturday, making wholesale changes from their last outing. Team: 15-Kyle Rowe, 14-Kyle Steyn, 13-Huw Jones, 12-Sione Tuipulotu (captain), 11-Jamie Dobie, 10-Finn ⁠Russell, 9-Ben White, 8-Jack Dempsey, 7-Rory Darge, 6-Matt Fagerson, 5-Scott Cummings, 4-Gregor Brown, ⁠3-Zander Fagerson, 2-Ewan ⁠Ashman, 1-Rory Sutherland

Replacements: 16-Gregor Hiddleston, 17-Pierre Schoeman, 18-Will Hurd, 19-Max Williamson, 20-Josh Bayliss, 21-George Horne, 22-Tom Jordan, 23-Blair ‌Kinghorn