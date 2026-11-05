Germany names Army Chief Freuding as next chief of defence

Reuters | Updated: 05-11-2026 20:34 IST | Created: 05-11-2026 20:34 IST
Germany names Army Chief Freuding as next chief of defence

German Army ​Chief Christian Freuding will ​become the country's ‌chief of ​defence, assuming the job of Germany's highest-ranking soldier in February ‌2027, the defence ministry said in a statement on Thursday. He will succeed Carsten Breuer, who was chosen as ‌the next head of NATO's military committee, the ‌alliance's top military authority and a key advisory body for its political leaders.

Freuding became army chief in October 2025 ⁠after ​years of overseeing ⁠Berlin's arms supplies to Kyiv, pushing for the implementation of ⁠new technology tested in Ukraine and initiating a drone regiment ​in the German army. "Lieutenant General Freuding embodies ⁠camaraderie and the values of our Bundeswehr," Defence Minister Boris ⁠Pistorius ​said in the statement.

"He is guided by a clear moral compass. He has impressively demonstrated that, ⁠even in times of major changes and challenges, he keeps ⁠a ⁠cool head, makes the right decisions quickly, and puts them into action," added the ‌minister.

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