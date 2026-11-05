Melania Trump brings together officials from Ukraine, Russia

Melania Trump, President Donald Trump's wife, will ​bring together representatives from Russia and Ukraine ‌on Thursday ​for a White House event to recognize a recent six-day ceasefire she helped broker in the Russian-controlled city of Oleshky.

The event comes as US officials ‌ramp up efforts to secure a deal to end the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, which began when Russian forces invaded Ukraine in early 2022. A trilateral meeting with officials from the US, Ukraine and Russia is planned for ‌November 10-11 in Abu Dhabi. The White House said Melania Trump will make remarks about the Oleshky ceasefire ‌at 11 a.m. ET (1600 GMT).

"This achievement marks an unprecedented diplomatic initiative by an American first lady," the White House said. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s special envoy Kirill Dmitriev will attend the event and meet with US officials, two people familiar with his plans said.

The ⁠visit will ​mark the first in-person ⁠contact between Russian and US officials since midterm elections in which Democrats ousted Republicans from control of the US Senate and the House of ⁠Representatives in a blow to President Trump. The Democratic majority in Congress starting in January is widely expected to push ​for more aid for Ukraine and to question several of the Republican Trump administration's decisions, such as a ⁠diesel deal with Russia and the easing of some sanctions.

The Kremlin has said that it hopes Trump will continue his peacemaking efforts ⁠despite ​the Republican Party’s defeat. The Kremlin added that work was under way to prepare a meeting between Putin, Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit on November 18 to 19 in ⁠Shenzhen, China.

Dmitriev previously met with Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, in the White House in 2025. Trump's predecessor, ⁠Joe Biden, did not invite ⁠any Russian officials to the White House. Dmitriev has been involved in facilitating the release of American detainees in Russia, the reunification of Ukrainian children with their families, and ‌the humanitarian operation ‌in Oleshky.