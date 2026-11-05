UN 'disturbed' by sentencing of Hong Kong activist

​The United ​Nations human rights ‌office said ​on Friday it was disturbed by ‌the harsh penalties handed out by Hong Kong courts, including against prominent pro-democracy ‌activist Joshua Wong. Wong, 30, was ‌sentenced to 10 years in jail on Thursday on a charge of ⁠collusion ​with ⁠foreign entities under the city's national security ⁠law imposed by Beijing in 2020.

"We ​are disturbed by continued imposition ⁠of harsh penalties under the National Security ⁠Law," ​said Jeremy Laurence, a spokesperson for the Office of ⁠the High Commissioner for Human Rights. "The sustained ⁠suppression ⁠of civic space in Hong Kong is very worrying."