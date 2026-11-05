UN 'disturbed' by sentencing of Hong Kong activist
The United Nations human rights office said on Friday it was disturbed by the harsh penalties handed out by Hong Kong courts, including against prominent pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong. Wong, 30, was sentenced to 10 years in jail on Thursday on a charge of collusion with foreign entities under the city's national security law imposed by Beijing in 2020.
"We are disturbed by continued imposition of harsh penalties under the National Security Law," said Jeremy Laurence, a spokesperson for the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights. "The sustained suppression of civic space in Hong Kong is very worrying."