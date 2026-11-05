Italy set to ship fresh military aid to Ukraine despite coalition split

Italy is finalising a new military aid package for Ukraine, its first this year, Defence Minister Guido Crosetto said, ‌championing continued support for Kyiv despite mounting tensions within the ruling coalition over prolonging arms deliveries. The package, Italy's 13th tranche of military assistance since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, is due to be approved by ‌the government after Crosetto briefs the COPASIR parliamentary intelligence and security committee on November 10.

Support for Ukraine ‌is becoming increasingly contentious as Italy moves closer to general elections due next year. The League party oppose further arms shipments, posing a potential political problem for pro-Ukraine Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. "We will honour the commitments we have made to our ⁠European allies, to ​NATO and to Ukraine," ⁠Crosetto, a member of Meloni's Brothers of Italy party, told the Senate.

While the contents will remain classified, two people close to ⁠the matter said the package, which comes almost a year after the previous one was passed, could include ​Aster interceptor missiles for the Franco-Italian SAMP/T air-defence system. Kyiv has repeatedly appealed for more air-defence capabilities to ⁠counter Russian missile and drone attacks on cities and critical infrastructure.

The government is authorised to deliver the package under a decree ⁠approved ​late last year that allows arms shipments to Ukraine until December 31. However, a new decree would be needed to send more aid through 2027, and Crosetto has told lawmakers he intends to ⁠seek an extension. That could become a major test for the ruling coalition if Deputy Prime Minister and League ⁠leader Matteo Salvini ⁠follows through on his opposition to any further military aid.

While Rome has consistently provided military aid to Ukraine, its contributions have remained below those of major European ‌allies such as ‌Germany and Britain.