QUOTES-Soccer-Reaction to Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal retirement

Reuters | Updated: 05-11-2026 21:12 IST | Created: 05-11-2026 21:12 IST
QUOTES-Soccer-Reaction to Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal retirement

Following are reactions after Portugal great Cristiano Ronaldo, the all-time leading scorer in ​men's international soccer, announced his retirement from the national team ​on Thursday. PORTUGUESE FOOTBALL FEDERATION

"Every drop of sweat, every ‌decisive ​goal, and every captain's arm-band he wore with honour on the field reflected his unconditional love for our jersey. His dedication and his legacy transcend the four lines of the field. "Ronaldo has raised ‌Portugal's profile and inspired generations of young people who dream of following in his footsteps; for many of us, he is the greatest player of all time!..."

AL-NASSR, RONALDO'S CURRENT CLUB "It's not just a chapter — it's history you've shaped. You're an icon to the entire world, not just ‌Portugal. Portugal is in your heart, and you are in the hearts of the world. A page has turned, but there is ‌still history left for us to write together at your home, Al-Nassr."

MANCHESTER UNITED, RONALDO'S FORMER CLUB "Congratulations on an incredible international career."

BRUNO FERNANDES, PORTUGAL AND MANCHESTER UNITED MIDFIELDER "Thank you for the inspiration. It was a privilege to be able to share great moments with our national team alongside my childhood idol."

DIOGO DALOT, PORTUGAL AND MANCHESTER UNITED FULLBACK "They ⁠don't know ​that dreams are a constant in ⁠life..."

"Portugal's history tells us that we are a people who have never accepted limits, unafraid of uncharted seas or weathering storms. We were and are shaped by achievements, ⁠sacrifices, tears, and sweat... By dreams that seem impossible — until someone has the courage to make them a reality. You did it. You made us ​believe, dream, and achieve! "A legacy that will be remembered not only for the trophies or the goals, but also for the ⁠path you paved for all those who came after you. Your passion and determination to represent our country is something I'll never forget and that will stay with me ⁠forever.

"I'm ​immensely proud of everything you've done for our national team! Thank you, idol." PEPE, FORMER PORTUGAL AND REAL MADRID CENTRE BACK

"It was more than just soccer. Thanks for everything, Cris." GIANNI INFANTINO, FIFA PRESIDENT

"Few players have ever touched the heart of football fans around the world ⁠quite like Cristiano. A career defined by extraordinary talent, relentless determination and an unwavering desire to push the boundaries of what is possible... "Cristiano ⁠has achieved milestones that may never ⁠be matched but his greatest legacy goes far beyond records, trophies and goals...

"Thank you, Cristiano, for the passion, the unforgettable moments and the immense contribution you have made to our beautiful game proudly wearing ‌the "Selecao" shirt. "Your international career ‌will forever be part of football's history."

(Compiled by Pearl Josephine Nazare ​in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis)

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